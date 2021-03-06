WILMINGTON — The race for the three School Committee seats is turning into the largest race of the 2021 Wilmington annual election.
Michelle Giuliana pulled papers for one of the two 3-year School Committee seats, raising the number of potential candidates vying for the position to a total of four. Her opponents, so far, are incumbent candidates Mary Jane Byrnes and David Ragsdale, and newcomer Emily Irving (who pulled papers for both the three- and two-year seats, but will eventually have to choose one).
Running for the one open 2-year School Committee seat are Vivian Varbedian, Justin Cusce, Yyvonne Helbert, and Emily Irving.
Lilia Maselli and incumbent Johnathan Eaton have pulled papers for the singular, open Board of Selectmen seat. Eaton is currently Chairman of the Board and would serve for another three years on the board if elected.
Charles Fiore Jr. has pulled papers for the seat on the Shawsheen Tech School Committee. He is not an incumbent candidate and is running uncontested so far. If elected, Fiore would serve three years on the committee.
No papers have been pulled for either the Town Moderator position or the open seat on the Wilmington Housing Authority.
As a reminder, those interested in running for any of these positions should contact the town clerk for more information, and candidates must submit papers with 50 valid signatures by March 5, 2021 in order to be certified as a candidate, and considered for election.
The last day for newly eligible voters to register in time to participate in this year’s annual election is Monday, April 5.
Voting will take place on April 24, 2021, between the hours of 8 a.m. - 8 pm. Those voting will report to their precinct polling station. Information on where each precinct is voting can be found on the Town of Wilmington website.
Those voting absentee should visit the Town of Wilmington website for more information on the process of requesting an absentee ballot.
The date for paper submission is drawing nearer, with the March 5 deadline approaching on Friday. As always, voters are encouraged to remain informed and also vigilant on COVID-19 policies when voting, such as making sure masks are worn and social distancing is implemented.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.