WILMINGTON — On Monday night, May 8, the Select Board held a public hearing on behalf of Verizon New England Inc. and Reading Municipal Light Department seeking to relocate a pole on Dunton Road.
Select Chair Lilia Maselli invited the representative to speak.
Alexander Marrero identified himself as an employee of Pike Telecom, an authorized contractor for Verizon.
Select Board member Gary DePalma expressed frustration that Verizon seems to put poles up in town before they receive a permit. He suggested that the town manager look into this and seek penalties in the form of a fine or other legal ramification. He said he recounted three poles that Verizon put up without going through the town’s designated process.
Town Manager Jeff Hull added some information shared by Town Engineer Paul Alunni. Alunni said that Verizon deemed this pole to be an emergency situation and put it up for that reason. He also mentioned that the utilities were already slated to remove their wires on the old pole.
Hull went on to say that he reached out to town counsel to see what recourse they could pursue. He said that part of the reason for the public hearing is to give the town the ability to consider the property where the pole is being moved and make sure that it won’t impact infrastructure or cache basins.
“Clearly it is a concern if poles are relocated prior to the town becoming aware of them.”
He said he looked forward to the town counsel’s guidance.
Frank West asked to clarify if the pole had been replaced already and if it was standard Verizon practice to put the new pole up without direction from the town. Marrero answered saying the information from Verizon said that the resident at 18 Dunton Road impacted the pole and wanted Verizon to expedite matters.
They reviewed the pole, determined that a new pole was necessary, and worked to get the utilities to transfer as quickly as possible. While that hadn’t occurred yet, he said it should be done within the next month.
Greg Bendel asked the representative to elaborate on this being an emergency situation. Marrero reported that Verizon said it was inspected by their foreman who decided to expedite the relocation because of the impact made on the pole.
Bendel replied that he agreed with the concerns raised by his colleagues and was inclined to vote no. However, he also wanted to make sure that service isn’t being disrupted to any other residents due to this issue.
The resident in question, Gene Sutherland, spoke up to clarify that the pole was not impacted. He explained that the pole sits at the end of his driveway which is on a steep incline. When driving up, it’s easy to backslide and hit the pole if the vehicle is moving too slow, but also necessary to avoid hitting a retaining wall.
He said his wife has almost hit the pole four times and he’s been trying to get it moved for years.
Sutherland then said he first worked to get Verizon to claim the pole for about a year, and after Verizon came out and agreed that it was a safety concern, he widened his driveway to try to make it safer. He continued to call Verizon who said they were beginning the process.
Since then, he contacted an oversight committee for Massachusetts’ electrical, cable and phone, who raised his email to Verizon’s oversight committee. This sped up the process quickly.
“It is a safety concern for myself and my family,” he said.
Maselli shared appreciation for the personal experience Sutherland shared.
“It shows that it’s been an ongoing issue and that Verizon had plenty of time to come to this board and go through the proper process,” she pointed out.
DePalma clarified that he wasn’t against moving the pole; he just wanted to make it clear to Verizon that they couldn’t disregard the town’s rules. He also saw that they’d known for months they would be replacing the pole but had just come before the board now.
Bendel also thanked Sutherland for the detail. Hearing about the impact on the residents, he wanted to make sure there was progress being made to continue to provide Verizon services. Sutherland assured them that this pole is the end of the service, so everyone before them is outside of the impact.
Hull proposed that the board send a letter to Verizon Right of Way Manager Karen Levesque reiterating the town’s process isn’t simply bureaucratic but it exists to ensure that transfers don’t compromise public infrastructure.
The board agreed with this and made a motion accordingly. In the vote, DePalma voted against, but it still passed.
