WILMINGTON — Director of Student Support Services Alice Brown-Legrand presented to the School Committee last Wednesday night regarding the state of need for special needs education in town. Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand explained that it seemed pertinent to have this conversation during budget planning season.
The first topic Brown-Legrand discussed with the committee was early intervention. She referenced the IDEA law that makes education available to students with disabilities.
Coordinator of Special Education Services Soula Bousios detailed that early intervention typically starts around two and a half years of age when the district looks at their profiles to plan for the services they’ll need in preschool. Then the referral is initiated with a form sent home seeking consent to hold assessments. An eligibility meeting is held next and a determination is made. The district needs to put an IEP in place before the student turns three.
A recent trend that they’ve seen here is an increase in early intervention referrals and students coming in with a diagnosis of autism or a profile suggesting autism. The numbers Bousios shared only included early interventions, which are not through parent referrals. In 2018, they had 19 early intervention referrals with 14 students found eligible for special education programming and four needing Strides programming.
In 2019, they had 15 referrals with seven eligible and two needing Strides programming. Then in 2021, they had 44 referrals, out of which 31 were eligible and eight needed strides programming. This included some referrals that should’ve taken place in 2020.
This year, they’ve received 32 referrals so far and found nine eligible, but they haven’t completed all of those referrals yet. Eight of the 32 appear like they may require Strides programming. Some reasons that the referrals haven’t been completed Bousios provided were that they’re waiting for parent consent or haven’t yet held the evaluation meeting.
Bousios said that it’s their job as student support services to provide free and appropriate public education to students in the least restrictive environment. Wilmington offers full inclusion, partial inclusion, and a substantially separate program in Strides for students grades k-12.
In a case where there’s an out of district program that is less restrictive, the town will place them there and continue to follow their progress. These cost as much as $105,000 per year per student.
Brown-Legrand expanded upon Strides, which she said is for students requiring ABA methodology and more intensive care. These require a lower student-to-teacher ratio than a regular classroom.
“I’ve always felt very strongly that not all of our kids are perfect for all of our programs, but the ones who we can house and service here… it’s important that we do that,” she continued.
She also said that the need for early intervention and the increase of autism diagnoses are happening in a number of districts. Due to the increase of need in Wilmington, she wants to add another Strides classroom at the Shawsheen school.
While previously they had 1-2 classrooms at each school with Strides, they currently have four Strides classrooms at the Boutwell, three at the Wildwood, and one each at the Shawsheen, West, middle school, and high school.
Bousios also reported on special education needs from families moving into Wilmington recently. They saw that 18 percent of the 169 families with children who moved into the district last year needed special needs programming and four an out-of-district placement.
This year, they’ve had 96 families move in bringing 26 children with special needs and three more out-of-district placements. She suggested that families might be led to move to Wilmington knowing that “we offer a lot of special needs programs in district.”
Brown-Legrand went on to say that the increased rates of referral and turnover in staffing continue to be issues. Another complication for the budget is that out-of-district programs have been allowed to increase student costs by up to 14 percent this year.
M. J. Byrnes asked about referral numbers in total — which Bousios provided have been 109 so far this year and 217 last year.
Jay Samaha commented that in his opinion, money spent on additional special needs classrooms and teachers in town reduces the cost of out-of-district placements.
“I see ways to reduce costs by adding more programs in-house,” he said.
Brand noted that this would be a topic for future budget conversations.
David Ragsdale also agreed, saying that an in-district program for special needs students will keep them involved in the community. Melissa Plowman expanded upon this topic further to say that this would only be true with adequate staff and funding.
Stephen Turner asked if the MSBA process for the new Wildwood school would consider appropriate spaces for the four Strides classrooms there. Brand replied that the MSBA is aware of unique programs and the process will require an assessment of the types of programs vide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.