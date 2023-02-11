WILMINGTON — At the opening of a recent Select Board meeting, Select Board member Greg Bendel shared condolences for chair Judy O’Connell and her family after the loss of her father. He forwarded her thanks to the Wilmington Police and Fire departments for their efforts in their time of need. He explained that he was stepping in as temporary chair for that night’s meeting on her behalf.
Town Manager Jeff Hull sent the board memos relating to the Olin Superfund site, ongoing projects, ARPA funds, the 2023-2024 budget schedule, rail crossing safety issues, and the Wildwood School interim plan.
He wrote in his first letter that the town’s environmental consultant prepared their comments on the EPA’s Community Involvement Plan for the Olin Superfund Site. He also shared that the senior center was moving into final design stage which would entail a greater level of detail and data sheets.
Meanwhile, the town hall/school admin project decided on their procurement process. He explained that using a Construction Management (“CM”) at-risk procurement allows them to bring in a contractor earlier to work with the architect and order materials.
He recommended via memo that the board reallocate money from ARPA funds previously set aside for grant administration and COVID-19 in the health department into the play structure to be built at the middle school in the amount of $100,000.
Regarding rail crossing safety issues, Hull described that the issues were declining at the town’s railroad crossings between October and December, but the circumstances of the crossing arms being struck by vehicles persist.
His last memo spoke to the agreement with the School Committee for the Wildwood interim plan to renovate fewer classroom and bathroom spaces and seek a new cost estimate.
DPW Director Jamie Magaldi wrote to the board to inform them about the notice of intent to be filed with the Conservation Commission for the extension of the Wildwood Cemetery. This new area of gravel lots to be available for upright monuments parallel to Wildwood Street would be considered section “Q.”
Director of Planning and Conservation Valerie Gingrich sent a memo about a North Andover company, 6k Inc, indicating a desire to pursue a Tax Increment Financing (“TIF”) with the town. In order to discuss the merits of the TIF, she also proposed the creation of a committee on which a Select Board member would serve. This would follow the process conducted for the TIF with Analog Devices.
Dan Deutsch informed the board about the suspension of the Surface Transportation Board’s reporting requirements until either 60 days after consent agreement or being informed of the consent agreement. Verizon sent a statement about their annual complaints.
Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand asked the board in a letter to elect a representative for a Strategic Plan Development committee, who would help to create the school district’s next 3-year strategic plan.
The board voted in favor of several events: the Polar Plunge to benefit ALS on the Town Beach on March 18, along with the Community Shredding event on Sept. 16, the Sons of Italy annual car show on Oct. 17, and a blood drive on Feb. 23 at the municipal parking lot.
They also approved the signing of the local initiative program compliance certificate for Whispering Pines, reallocating ARPA funds for the middle school play structure, and sponsoring an article to rename a conference room in the library the Christina Stewart Room.
They tabled votes on electing representatives for the Strategic Plan Development Committee and the Tax Increment Financing Committee, mainly to allow O’Connell the ability to express interest.
The Salute to Service that night went out to Wilmington Police Officer and retired National Guard Nicholas Noftle. Bendel included that Noftle was active in tours in 2003, 2005, 2011, and 2012, earning recognition such as the NATO medal, combat action metal, and army marksmanship badge. Bendel thanked him for his service to the community and the country.
The board’s next meeting is scheduled for Feb. 13 at 7 p.m.
