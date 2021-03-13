US Senator Ed Markey of Mass. speaks with his delegates Miriam Nelson and Jack Perenick

WILMINGTON — Wilmington High School sen­ior Miriam Nelson has been selected as one of two Massachusetts students to participate in this year's United States Senate Youth Program. Nelson, alongside Jack Harlow Perenick of Long­meadow, will represent the Massachusetts delegation with Senator Eli­zabeth Warren and Sena­tor Ed Markey as one of 104 members of the na­tional student delegation during the virtual Wash­ington Week event from March 14-17, 2021.

In addition to participation in the program, Nel­son will also receive a $10,000 scholarship to be put towards her undergraduate degree.

Nelson first learned about the United States Senate Youth Program (USSYP) while searching online for opportunities for government ex­perience. To apply, she submitted a resume, as well as an essay focusing on a cause taken by one of Massachusetts’ U.S. Senators.

After being selected as a finalist, Nelson was in­terviewed by the MA De­partment of Education, and was ultimately chosen as one of the state’s two delegates for the program.

The USSYP was created in 1962 and has been sponsored by the Senate and fully funded by The Hearst Foundations since its creation. The program’s goal, as stated in Senate testimony, is "to increase young Ameri­cans’ understanding of the interrelationships of the three branches of gov­ernment, learn the caliber and responsibilities of federally elected and appointed officials, and emphasize the vital im­portance of democratic decision making not only for America but for people around the world."

The merit-based program typically brings two outstanding high school students from each state, the District of Columbia and the Department of Defense Education Acti­vity to Washington, D.C. for an intensive week-long study of the federal government. This year, the program will be held online.

In relation to the program, Nelson and Pere­nick were able to meet with Senator Ed Markey via Zoom. Nelson noted that this was particularly exciting, for Markey works in policy areas of great interest to her, such as the internet and the environment.

At Wilmington High School, Nelson serves as co-president of the senior class, president of Model UN, treasurer of the Na­tional Honor Society, and treasurer of the Rotary Interact club. She plays the violin with the Wil­mington Strings Orches­tra and, prior to the pandemic, she was a color guard section leader and varsity track and field captain.

Nelson also co-founded Project Make Your Mark at Wilmington High School, which encourages students to decorate ceiling tiles to celebrate their time at the school, which can be seen in the events entrance of the high school. In addition to her school activities, she also works a part-time job to save for college.

Nelson’s interest in gov­ernment has translated into work within both the state and local legislative systems. On March 8, Selectwoman Jomarie O’Mahony appointed her to serve on Wilmington’s Economic Development Committee. Here, Nelson hopes to provide the perspective of young individuals in town in order to serve the greater community.

“Especially as young people, like myself, are becoming adults during an economic crisis, I am incredibly grateful for this opportunity to serve not only them, but this whole town that I am proud to call home,” Nel­son said.

Over the summer, she interned with Represen­tative Dave Robertson at the State House. Utilizing the information she learn­ed on the job about the legislative process, she has begun to work along­side a network of health education reform and eating disorder advocacy organizations from around the country towards reforming Mas­sachusetts schools’ body and nutrition education, given high rates of eating disorders in the Uni­ted States.

Looking towards the future, Nelson plans to bring what she’s learn­ed through this program to Harvard College, where she intends on studying economics and the government. Reflec­ting back on her experience with the Senate Youth Program, she ex­pressed gratitude tow­ards those in her life, as well as a desire to utilize what she’s learned to give back to the community.

“I am so thankful for my family, friends, and this community for en­couraging and supporting me,” Nelson said. “I hope I can use my experience from the Senate Youth Program so I can become a better servant to give back to this community.”

