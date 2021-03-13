WILMINGTON — Wilmington High School senior Miriam Nelson has been selected as one of two Massachusetts students to participate in this year's United States Senate Youth Program. Nelson, alongside Jack Harlow Perenick of Longmeadow, will represent the Massachusetts delegation with Senator Elizabeth Warren and Senator Ed Markey as one of 104 members of the national student delegation during the virtual Washington Week event from March 14-17, 2021.
In addition to participation in the program, Nelson will also receive a $10,000 scholarship to be put towards her undergraduate degree.
Nelson first learned about the United States Senate Youth Program (USSYP) while searching online for opportunities for government experience. To apply, she submitted a resume, as well as an essay focusing on a cause taken by one of Massachusetts’ U.S. Senators.
After being selected as a finalist, Nelson was interviewed by the MA Department of Education, and was ultimately chosen as one of the state’s two delegates for the program.
The USSYP was created in 1962 and has been sponsored by the Senate and fully funded by The Hearst Foundations since its creation. The program’s goal, as stated in Senate testimony, is "to increase young Americans’ understanding of the interrelationships of the three branches of government, learn the caliber and responsibilities of federally elected and appointed officials, and emphasize the vital importance of democratic decision making not only for America but for people around the world."
The merit-based program typically brings two outstanding high school students from each state, the District of Columbia and the Department of Defense Education Activity to Washington, D.C. for an intensive week-long study of the federal government. This year, the program will be held online.
In relation to the program, Nelson and Perenick were able to meet with Senator Ed Markey via Zoom. Nelson noted that this was particularly exciting, for Markey works in policy areas of great interest to her, such as the internet and the environment.
At Wilmington High School, Nelson serves as co-president of the senior class, president of Model UN, treasurer of the National Honor Society, and treasurer of the Rotary Interact club. She plays the violin with the Wilmington Strings Orchestra and, prior to the pandemic, she was a color guard section leader and varsity track and field captain.
Nelson also co-founded Project Make Your Mark at Wilmington High School, which encourages students to decorate ceiling tiles to celebrate their time at the school, which can be seen in the events entrance of the high school. In addition to her school activities, she also works a part-time job to save for college.
Nelson’s interest in government has translated into work within both the state and local legislative systems. On March 8, Selectwoman Jomarie O’Mahony appointed her to serve on Wilmington’s Economic Development Committee. Here, Nelson hopes to provide the perspective of young individuals in town in order to serve the greater community.
“Especially as young people, like myself, are becoming adults during an economic crisis, I am incredibly grateful for this opportunity to serve not only them, but this whole town that I am proud to call home,” Nelson said.
Over the summer, she interned with Representative Dave Robertson at the State House. Utilizing the information she learned on the job about the legislative process, she has begun to work alongside a network of health education reform and eating disorder advocacy organizations from around the country towards reforming Massachusetts schools’ body and nutrition education, given high rates of eating disorders in the United States.
Looking towards the future, Nelson plans to bring what she’s learned through this program to Harvard College, where she intends on studying economics and the government. Reflecting back on her experience with the Senate Youth Program, she expressed gratitude towards those in her life, as well as a desire to utilize what she’s learned to give back to the community.
“I am so thankful for my family, friends, and this community for encouraging and supporting me,” Nelson said. “I hope I can use my experience from the Senate Youth Program so I can become a better servant to give back to this community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.