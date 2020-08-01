Growing up in Wilmington, it was always a treat to go fishing with daddy. Capt. Larz Neilson would often take us to any place where he could rent a boat, and we’d go out for a couple of hours, feeding the mosquitoes and maybe catching a few fish.
At Silver Lake, Tom McQuaid rented boats at at Baby Beach on Grove Avenue. The old wooden boats would always have a bit of water in them, from leakage or rainfall. We’d always take along a can for bailing.
On the other side of the lake was the home of Harold Melzar, who served on the Board of Water Commissioners. Larz would joke that we had to wait until we were on Melzar’s side of the lake to bail the boat, because Harold needed the water.
Of course that was funny to us, knowing that a few cans of water were insignificant, that water seeks its own level, and that the lake was not connected to the town water system.
As Paul Harvey used to say, “And now, the rest of the story.”
The Melzars owned a beautiful field fronting on the lake. Of course, in the summer, the water level might drop a bit, though not at all like low tide in the Bay of Fundy.
There is a ditch leading from the lake to Lubbers Brook, dug in Colonial times when there was a sawmill on the brook. Depending on how much water is allowed into the ditch, it might influence the water level in the lake. It would not affect groundwater in the area, though.
That point led Mr. Melzar to oppose any attempt to open up the flow into the ditch. Other people living near the lake preferred the water level to be lower, as they sometimes had unsatisfactory water conditions on their property.
(Town Crier, April 19, 1956)
Harold Melzar of Lake Street is the courtly gentleman who heads the Board of Water Commissioners. He has a keen sense of humor of a type that isn’t always appreciated by some people, possibly because it is over their heads.
Mr. Melzar might seem like a complainer, because of his subtle outlook on life. Actually, he isn’t complaining — he is just expressing a little joke of his own.
Down in the Town Hall, where he occasionally sits as a water commissioner, Melzar often has a few words to say that lead some people to believe he is disgusted with everything. For instance, last summer when the town manager opened the drainage to lower the level of the water in Silver Lake, Melzar was quite loud in his complaints. He alleged and still does, that Silver Lake had become a “dust bowl.”
(Town Crier, October 10, 1962)
Melzar’s Dust Bowl
A few years ago, one of our town managers attempted to have the ditch which leads from Silver Lake to Lubbers Brook deepened. He was motivated by complaints from Veranda Avenue residents of water in their cellars, in the springtime.
Harold Melzar of Lake Street, the very capable chairman of the Water Board, had the work stopped, invoking a state law about water levels on Great Ponds, of which Silver Lake is one.
The residents of Veranda Avenue retaliated feebly, by nicknaming the lake “Melzar’s Dust Bowl.”
Sunday, (this was 1962) for the first time in the memory of living man, Mr. Melzar had water in his cellar.
Harold Melzar held more offices in town government than probably any other person. He was twice on the Board of Selectmen, first elected in 1921 and again in 1931. In the 1960s, he twice served as temporary town manager. He served on the Board of Water Commissioners from 1952 to 1967, frequently as chairman. He also served on the Planning Board and Finance Committee. He was a trustee of trust funds from 1952 to 1977. He was on the town historical committee from 1961 to 1964. And he served as an election officer from 1959 to 1973.
Always punctual, when the town clerk arrived for Melzar's swearing in as temporary town manager, she was made aware of her being two minutes late, in good humor. He was a no-nonsense manager who kept a three-minute egg timer on his desk. When a visitor came in, he would turn it over, like an hourglass. Once the last grain of salt had fallen, that was it.
The Water Commissioners would meet on Thursday nights. When Larz would arrive to cover the meeting, Harold would present him with a copy of the Town Crier, marked up in red ink, showing every error.
Professionally, he was a corporate financial manager, elected treasurer of the Easter Steamship Company in 1928. This cemented a relationship with the Dumaine family, which owned a controlling interest in the Amoskeag Company, one the top 500 companies in the country. Melzar served on the board of directors of that firm for many years. When he accepted the position of temporary town manager in 1962, it was with the provision that he would be allowed time to tend to his duties with Amoskeag.
He was born in Boston in 1889, and moved with family to Wilmington in 1902. As a young man, he was a top-notch infielder, playing on an undefeated Silver Lake baseball team, 1908-1910.
In 1916, he married Edna McKusick, and they were the parents of five children. Harold Melzar died at his summer home in Boothbay Harbor, Maine in 1978.
