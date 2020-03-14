A Wilmington student set strength records at Tufts College in 1903 and 1904. Boston Globe articles reported Alfred E. Preble had set a record of 1,433 kilos in 1903, and then topped it a year later with 1,440 kilos.
The score was a cumulative total based on strength of lungs, right grip, left grip, back, legs, dips and pulls.
The Preble family lived on Chestnut Street in Wilmington. His father, Edward P. Preble was a Civil War veteran and a leader in the GAR, the Grand Army of the Republic, a Civil War veterans’ organization.
Alfred Preble and his brother Edward embarked on repeated scientific explorations of the area around Hudson’s Bay in northern Canada. The Globe reported that he was unsurpassed in his field of biology, spending most of his free time in the laboratory or the gymnasium.
Preble graduated from Wilmington High School in 1899. At Tufts, he immediately took an interest in gymnastic exercises, becoming an expert on every piece of equipment. Wrestling was the only sport in which he participated.
A great deal of his strength, the Globe reported, was probably from paddling a canoe on three explorations of the Mackenzie River with his brother and a team of guides. The explorations were conducted under the auspices of the U.S. Geologic Survey.
The length of the explorations required him to spend an extra year at Tufts to receive his bachelor’s degree in science, awarded in 1905.
He became a science teacher, first in the Academy at Parsonfield, Maine, then in high schools in Dover, NH, Springfield, Abington and Wakefield, where he taught chemistry for 34 years.
In 1912, he embarked on a scientific expedition into the James Bay region of Canada, under the auspices of the Carnegie Institute of Pittsburgh. He was accompanied by Charles H.M. Barrett, taxidermist at the Barnum Museum at Tufts and E. Clyde Todd of the Carnegie Institute.
Alfred’s father, Edward P. Preble, left high school in Boston in 1861 at the outbreak of the Civil War. In January 1862, he became captain’s clerk on the USS Katahdin, which became one of Adm. Farragut’s fleet, participating in the capture of New Orleans. He came down with malaria, and when recovered, he enlisted in the 11th Mass. Infantry Volunteers. After serving in several battles, he was discharged after the war, in July 1865.
Preble became active in the John Andrews Post 11 of the GAR, holding many offices. He became commander in 1894, and became chairman of the state veterans’ protective committee, which originated the veterans’ preference law. He was appointed assistant adjutant general of the Mass. Dept. of the GAR in 1899, an office which he held until his death in 1906
