WILMINGTON — The School Committee received updates on various school ongoings including a high school field trip, middle school activities, the superintendent evaluation, and building projects during their meeting last Wednesday night.
They first heard from representatives on behalf of the WHS Germany trip. High school students Maddie Benoit, Hannah Bryson, Sara Kulis, Clyde Lambert, and Sophia LaVita detailed their trip where they visited historic and scenic places including St. Peter’s Church, Olympic stadium, Dachau concentration camp, Nuremburg, Dresden, and Berlin.
They shared what they learned of German history from World War II including about the Nuremburg trials, destruction and restoration of cathedrals, and the discussion of the “final solution to the Jewish question.”
They said they hoped that what they learned could help shape future trips for the next generation of the school.
WHS History teacher Mike Maloney spoke up to thank the committee for their support of the trip and the staff chaperones for attending the trip.
M.J. Byrnes commented that she could see the value in immersion into history and how it broadens students’ learning and opinions. She thanked the students for representing the town well while they traveled.
Stephen Turner said that he heard about the trip vicariously and appreciated its educational value and the effort that was put into planning.
David Ragsdale shared that he was glad that the committee is able to provide this kind of opportunity to Wilmington students.
Chair Dr. Jenn Bryson said that what she appreciated most about the trip was the communication from chaperones to help students’ families feel secure. She thanked the students for their report that night considering the proximity to the end of the school year.
The middle school student representatives that night shared that the school recently held spirit week, teachers’ appreciation week, and several advisory lessons. Upcoming events mentioned included the WMS Drama Club spring play, the WMS Chorus performance, the Social Studies travel fair, MCAS exams, and 8th grade end of year events.
The committee approved a 2023 band camp field trip along with the disposal of surplus or damaged equipment at the Wildwood School in their approval of various items.
Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand discussed the superintendent evaluation and the culture and climate assessment as part of his regular report. He noted to the committee that he’d suggested dates and information around the forming of their evaluation. Ragsdale said he would assist new member Mike Mercaldi with his first evaluation, and Bryson said she’d be sending out a form to be used to collect each committee member’s evaluation.
Brand also shared how the culture and climate assessment would ask students anonymous questions about their school environments. They’d be sending the assessment the following week to staff members, parent/guardians, and students in grades 3, 5, 8, and 10.
Turner asked how they would repeat the assessment in the future. Brand said they could expand it to all students but were focusing now on this particular subset who have spent significant time in their respective schools already.
Jesse Fennelly asked if May 22 would be when the results are shared with the community. Brand replied that would be their intention, but it also depended on when students are able to complete the survey.
They agreed to save their discussion on tiered interventions for chronic absenteeism for their next meeting for the sake of time.
The ongoing Wildwood MSBA process was brought up under new business. Brand assured the community that the plan as proposed to the School Committee and at the Town Meeting for temporary relocation of Wildwood students to the middle school had not changed.
He shared that it still included outdoor play space at the middle school and the constructions of several aspects to help host the students including age-appropriate bathrooms. He explained the difference in cost requested was due to the use of ARPA funds for the outdoor play space, moving the restrooms to an area where plumbing already existed, and construction bids coming in lower than expected.
Mercaldi asked if the committee members could tour the construction. Brand said they could certainly do so at the appropriate time. Mercaldi also asked Brand to provide updates on the construction throughout the summer.
Byrnes lastly shared subcommittee reports which covered the wellness advisory board’s most recent meeting, asking the state legislation to advocate for circuit breaker funding, and the MASC “Day on the Hill” meeting.
The committee’s next meeting will be on Wednesday, May 24 at 7 p.m.
