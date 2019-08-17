WILMINGTON — Now that Wilmington has found a permanent Police Chief in Joe Desmond, Town Manager Jeff Hull has promoted Brian Pupa to deputy chief.
WPD Social Media posted on their news blog on July 24 to announce the promotion. Pupa steps into the role after Deputy Chief Robert Richter, who left the police department in November of 2018.
The new Deputy Chief shared that he graduated from the Police Academy in 1991 and started working at WPD in 1997. The police blog post also listed among Pupa’s educational background a Law Degree from Massachusetts School of Law.
His career began as a patrolman before he moved into a grants position. In 2006, he become a sergeant; and in 2008, he was promoted to lieutenant as the accreditation manager.
“As the accreditation manager, I worked to revamp the entire policy and procedures of the department and agency,” Pupa explained. “This gave me insight into everything necessary to run a municipal police agency.”
By 2012, Pupa was Wilmington’s detective lieutenant running the criminal bureau.
“Serving as the head of the criminal bureau gave me insight into investigations, both minor and more complex, from fraud to threat to harassment to narcotics.”
In 2017, he graduated from the FBI National Academy Program at Quantico, VA, where he learned from leaders from all over the world.
As he steps into more of a leadership role at WPD, Pupa looks forward to bringing the expertise and up-close knowledge of the ins and outs of leading the department that he’s gained in his previous positions.
“I serve as the second in command in the agency under the Chief of Police and the guided leadership of the department,” he described.
The tasks that he’s newly responsible for include working with policies and procedures, administrative tasks, and other duties that contribute to the operation of the department.
Pupa has always enjoyed working in Wilmington because of the great people with whom he gets to interact.
“I’m excited for the opportunity to work with Chief (Joseph) Desmond,” he continued. “I certainly look forward to continuing to serve the community as best as possible.”
What he likes best about the job is being able to assist people at some of their lowest points and helping to alleviate their pain.
The Wilmington Police Department expects more deserving officers to be promoted to greater opportunities in the near future, according to both Pupa and Desmond.
