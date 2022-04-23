WILMINGTON — Oftentimes, many people dream of getting to work alongside their best friends each day. This dream has become a reality for a local company, American Bench Craft.
Based in Wilmington, American Bench Craft is a veteran-owned, union manufacturing company. While demand for the company’s durable leather products kickstarted their upward growth, the deep bonds between those involved, combined with their commitment to crafting high-quality products, makes the business unique.
American Bench Craft was originally started by two brothers, Jason and Chris Angelini, in 2014. After finding themselves dissatisfied with their careers, they decided to join forces, creating a seamless leather wallet using rivets instead of stitching. Catalyzed by a successful Kickstarter campaign, the brothers soon found their business rapidly growing, selling over $20,000 in wallets over a span of 30 days.
While they started small, in their parents’ garage, demand for their products continued to grow. They later moved to a basement office in downtown Reading, and then to their current Wilmington location.
Similar to the brothers, many of their friends also found themselves dissatisfied with their lives. They had attended college, then worked traditional jobs or joined the military. As the American Bench Craft grew, the brothers began to invite more of their friends to get involved.
Eric, a former merchant marine, was among the first to get involved. He joined the team in 2017, took over the company’s sales, and subsequently landed multiple sizable clients.
As years passed, the brothers continued to look to friends to fill any openings. Notably, Kelly Garrity, who has known the Angelini brothers since third grade, was in search of a new career after the pandemic derailed her work as a physical therapist. American Bench was quick to help in her time of need, and she is now serving as an account manager.
On their website, the brothers cite support from family and friends, whether it be working for the company or serving as a consumer, as instrumental to its success.
“We were our first ‘customers.’ Then we sold to family and friends,” they state on the American Bench website. “Then they told their family and friends, and slowly the word spread. Before we knew it, we had a small business built off the support and word of mouth of our loyal customers.”
In addition to the original wallets, American Bench Craft sells numerous other leather goods and accessories. Some other products include belts, dog collars, journals, bags, sheaths, and hats, among many other options. They emphasize that the products are locally sourced, and American made.
To shop, or to learn more about American Bench Craft, visit their website: https://americanbenchcraft.com. They can also be reached via email at info@americanbenchcraft.com, or by phone at 781-315-6957.
