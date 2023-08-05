During their meeting on Monday night, the Select Board moved forward with the creation of a search committee for selecting a new town manager.
The item for consideration that they discussed pertained to the search committee appointees along with an agenda for their first meeting and the meeting date and time. The members proposed to sit on the screening committee were Michael Caira, Michael Champoux, John Doherty III, Jonathan Eaton, Sean Hennigan, Raymond Lepore, Bryan Perry, Robert Peterson Jr., and Paul Ruggiero.
The original motion to move in favor of the item as drafted was amended after Greg Bendel suggested that the board shouldn’t specify the meeting dates or times. Instead, they would vote on the appointments but table the vote of setting the agenda and the meeting date.
Bendel asked town counsel present that night if it would be permitted for an administrative assistant of the town to reach out to the appointees and select a meeting date from their availability. Counsel provided that this would be perfectly fine, as long as none of the appointees reply all or discuss anything besides the meeting date.
“I feel uncomfortable telling them when to meet,” Bendel continued. “We’re going to ask a lot of them.”
Chair Gary DePalma agreed that he’d expected the meeting date selection process to be similar to what Bendel described.
Frank West proposed that they require the first meeting to take place within a month.
Kevin Caira said that the process would appropriately give the committee members the ability to make their choice of date. He also asked if the board would have to provide an agenda for the meeting since the committee doesn’t have a chair yet who would typically take on that responsibility.
Caira described the process where a poll will select the meeting time, the administrative assistant will set up the meeting, and the board will create an agenda based off their own meeting agendas for the first meeting.
Bendel said that he was expecting the board at their next meeting to consider the subcommittee’s meeting date and develop the charge for the committee.
Caira also suggested that the screening committee provide input on who the board might select as temporary town manager. The vote to amend the motion to allow the committee to do so passed 3-2.
Jonathan Eaton was then allowed to make a public comment. He suggested that the board consider making the first meeting of the committee a joint meeting with the board. He also asked that the board create a charge that is specific enough so that the committee members know what is expected of them.
Caira commented that perhaps the selection committee could work with the charge to find a new town manager, as long as it involves posting a job description and reviewing applications.
Town counsel clarified that the board would have to create basic parameters in terms of what the committee will provide including establishing a number of candidates to be selected.
This would need to be at least two individuals.
West asked counsel if the board would be allowed to review all of the resumes received by the committee in full, and counsel replied that this is fine.
Before the vote on the appointees, Bendel asked if there was a vote made on the designees from the Finance Committee and Planning Board. DePalma explained that his process involved inviting the chairs to participate, and in the case of the Planning Board the chair directed him to Sean Hennigan who accepted in Terence Boland’s place.
West established that he was voting no on the matter, though he supported the committee, because of the amendment that they would provide recommendations on the temporary town manager. Bendel replied that he wanted the committee to provide feedback on the temporary manager unless they state their desire not to do so. The vote passed 4-1.
Town Manager Jeff Hull then clarified some of the details with the board. They proposed that the committee’s first meeting be between August 15th and September 30th to allow for the board to create their charge on August 14th.
Hull next asked for ideas of what exactly should go on the committee’s first meeting agenda. Some of the items suggested included the selection of chair, vicechair, and secretary; setting up future meeting dates; and defining their next steps. Hull also asked for the parameters and scope of work for the committee, which they agreed would include recommending the temporary manager, application posting and process, a potential salary range, and the finalist.
The board established that at their next meeting, they would create the committee’s charge based off of the sample charge provided for them that night. Bendel clarified that he wanted to see their August 14 th agenda include the discussion of the charge and a board to consider item to approve the charge.
Lastly, they considered a timeframe within which the permanent town manager position would be filled.
Bendel proposed that the committee recommend the finalist on or before May 1, 2024 so that the new town manager can be in place by July 1st. He reasoned that a worthy candidate may be wrapped up in their own town budget and meeting process until that time, and there was a small window where it would be the right time for them to move on.
Hull stated earlier in the meeting that he’d rather not save the hiring of the permanent town manager until after the budget process. He said he’d want to have the new manager in place by January or February. DePalma and West generally agreed on a timeline in February.
Maselli suggested that there need be no timeframe. Caira wondered if the screening committee could provide a recommendation for the timeframe.
Jonathan Eaton read from the by-law which states that if no date is chosen, the committee would by default be discharged one year after they were established.
The board ultimately voted to take no action on the timeline.
In public comment, Michael Champoux asked the board to compile some resources for the committee to follow, as they were new to the process of finding a town manager this way. He shared anecdotally that Hull was the assistant town manager before he was hired.
Eaton asked the board to specify the number of finalists they’d want.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.