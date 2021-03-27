WILMINGTON — MJ Byrnes is one of the two incumbents running for the two seats with three year terms on the Wilmington School Committee. She is running among incumbent candidate David Ragsdale and newcomer James Defeo for one of the few contested races in the annual Wilmington town election for the year of 2021.
Byrnes sat down with the Town Crier to discuss her experience as a School Committee member during the time of COVID-19, and what her next steps are as a member, if she were re-elected.
Byrnes’ inspiration for running is as follows:
“I am a parent with two children with special needs. I ran back in 2012 when I saw that kids, including my own, were struggling to get education that met their needs. I wanted to be an advocate for all kids, and I see all the students of Wilmington as my kids.”
In terms of what her plans would look like if she were to be re-elected, Byrnes said:
“Right now, it’s important to take things one step at a time, and we must tackle what’s before us. We must implement sustainable, equitable and safe ways to get staff and students in schools, as remote and hybrid options are no longer reasonable, as the mental health of our students has decreased as remote learning goes on. We also need to focus on the losses students have faced in their education and mental health over the past year.”
Byrnes’ other public service endeavors include being appointed to the Department of Early Education Workforce Council three years ago, being a part of the League of Women Voters and working on enrichment for students getting into early education and preschool in the commonwealth.
Byrnes speaks highly of the current School Committee, saying:
“This is one of the stronger boards I’ve ever sat with. Each member walks a different professional path leading to broader discussions and more diversity in perspectives. And I enjoy being around people I can learn from and challenge my own perspectives.”
And she highlighted the other incumbent candidate running for re-election on the School Committee, David Ragsdale, saying that he “has been an excellent team member, knowledgeable and works at DESE and background in law.”
Byrnes says that the hardest part of COVID-19 thus far has been “the uncertainty of COVID and what the future brings. This pandemic created another crisis in education. I work in the medical field, as well, so the public health side drove my decisions, and still does. And knowing there are kids struggling with learning due to technology breaks my heart.”
Parents have reached out to Byrnes with concerns about virtual learning, and she believes that “we are all in the same camp, but doing that is frustrating because there are lots of factors beyond their control. At the time when remote learning was instated, weighing one’s life over education was a no brainer. And the safety of students is number one priority, though I do see that the mental health compromise shows they aren’t safe either. Ultimately, we need to get kids back into the mindset of being ready to learn.”
In terms of celebrating the class of 2021, Byrnes says that “Mrs. Peters has done a great job in helping this senior class. I understand that prom and graduation are important, and if they can, I want them to do as much as they can in a safe fashion. And if they can’t, want to make gains towards the normal”.
Byrnes had nothing but praise for the faculty of Wilmington schools, stating that “I admire and applaud their resilience and dedication to their kids, even though they had to endure a lot on top of the pandemic. Wilmington has always had a dedicated and passionate teaching staff, and knows they are excited to get back to the classroom. Their continued resilience and dedication will be the pinnacle of healing for students”.
Byrnes had this message to parents who are either frustrated with COVID impacting their child’s education, or parents who are scared about the unknown.
“The impact of COVID affects each family and individual differently, but all we request is a little more patience. We need parent involvement, even when they get back to school to ensure a smooth transition. Working together with staff, parents, students, and the School Committee is essential to make a successful transition. Kids are resilient even in their darkest times. It takes a village and that village is still needed as we get back to normal. We need to get back to learning, as kids want to learn.”
If anyone is looking to get involved in Byrnes’ campaign, she says that “the biggest help as of right now is to send letters of endorsement, as it’s good feedback and provides helpful criticism, and words of encouragement. I want to show that I actively want her seat, and I’m not a coaster.”
In terms of distributing vaccinations to help expedite the process of school reopenings, Byrnes says that vaccine distribution is “outside of our purview, though, the superintendent reached out to the Board of Health regarding the matter. Supplies are limited statewide, and the state is the distributor.”
However, she remarks that Governor Charlie Baker has delegated CVS as the main vaccination station for teachers over these next few weeks.
Finally, her message to voters is that “it is important, especially at this time, not to be apathetic, take 10 minutes, come out and vote. Families need to support new schools in the community. Town hall is the brain of the community, families are the heart, school is the backbone, and without the backbone, students suffer, and so does the community as a whole.
“We must postpone building of a town hall and administrative offices until we get new schools up and running, and we must collaborate with the MSBA to instate new schools.”
More information about Byrnes, her campaign, and letters of endorsement can be seen on the Facebook Page “MARY JANE "MJ" BYRNES for Wilmington School Committee.”
As a reminder, the annual Wilmington town election is on April 24, and voters should be diligent about checking their registration and distinct voting location, and following COVID safe guidelines when participating in this election.
