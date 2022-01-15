WILMINGTON — Wilmington 501(c)3 nonprofit organization iPods for Wounded Veterans presented U.S. Army Spec 4 veteran Ray Metcalfe with a certificate of excellence for 2021-2022 in honor of his efforts on behalf of veterans.
Metcalfe is a Vietnam War veteran and Wilmington resident. During his service, he was injured and received care in a field hospital. He vowed after his experience to work to help veterans because he himself understands what it’s like to be stuck in a hospital and he wanted to see injured veterans receive better care.
Metcalfe has served in various roles with the Tewksbury/Wilmington Elks over the past 28 years. He formerly has been the Elks Exulted Ruler and district lodge leader. He currently serves as the Veterans Chairman of the Elks. This is a role appointed by the current exulted ruler which requires him to lead four yearly events.
Some of the work that he does on behalf of veterans in local VA hospitals includes hosting veterans for an annual breakfast fundraiser and summer outing. These are put together with help from those on the Elks committee volunteers group and the Emblem club. These are made up of a number of Wilmington and Tewksbury residents.
Metcalfe mentioned that one of the Elks’ mottos is that they never forget veterans.
Metcalfe also assists in events for seniors and regularly attends the grand lodge annual convention. He shared that visiting the Tewksbury/Wilmington Elks lodge brings local veterans joy and excitement.
When visiting the VA hospital, Metcalfe and other Elks volunteers go to the hospital day room and lead singing and fellowship. A few recent outings have brought General Patton’s former Gunner Alfred Consigli along. Metcalfe also attends an annual tribute to the veterans in Florida, Massachusetts and other events including touring the veterans’ museum in Hudson.
Metcalfe’s connection with iPods for Wounded Veterans began with donations that he collects for veterans and delivers to various locations. He regularly receives puzzle books from Penny Press which he shares with IFWV as well as the VA hospital and Wilmington’s Veterans Services.
For Christmas, he brought in over $2,000 worth of hats, gloves, and other winter wear for the veterans at the hospital.
This summer, in fact, instead of their annual summer outing, Metcalfe led a campaign for sneaker donations for local veterans. Sneakers were an item identified by the VA hospital as something that the veterans needed. 38 pairs of sneakers were donated, four of those given to Wilmington’s Veterans Services and the rest to the VA hospital.
This past year, Metcalfe received the Massachusetts Elks Association’s award for Best Veterans Program in the State. He said he’s proud of receiving this award. This is normally given out at the annual Elks convention. There are 63 Elks lodges in the State of Massachusetts.
iPods for Wounded Veterans Founder and President Paul Cardello presented Metcalfe with his certificate of excellence award on Wednesday, Jan. 5 at the Wilmington-Tewksbury Elks building. The IFWV Board of Directors chose to recognize Metcalfe due to his high standard of excellence in serving veterans and specifically referenced his donations of puzzle books to veterans all over New England. Cardello also gave Metcalfe a mask guard, a fleece jacket, a hat, and Bose headphones.
Other volunteers recognized by the Board of Directors this year included sponsors David Brook and those at Bose Corporation, particularly Roy McIntyre and Bob Pentleton.
This is iPods for Wounded Veterans’ 11th year in existence. In their 11 years, they have served over 4,000 servicemen and women. The organization has about 20 active volunteers. Their donations come largely from clubs at Wilmington Senior Services who knit and make braceets and students at Shawsheen Tech, Wilmington High School, and other local schools who write Dear Soldier letters.
Another donation they gave out to veterans this year included turkey dinners for Thanksgiving and Christmas. While their work has slowed down in the pandemic, they’ve mostly held small events with veterans.
Their next visit will be on March 5 in Quincy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.