WILMINGTON — Back in December, Wilmington resident James MacPherson was cast in an acting role in the Tarek Tohme film “Hold On,” which is based on the true story of five-octave singer Micayla DeEtte.
Born in Cambridge, MacPherson was raised locally in Wilmington, and graduated from Wilmington High School. At Wilmington High School, he was a notable athlete, specializing in wrestling. Out of his four years in high school, he won the high school wrestling championship.
After graduating, MacPherson made a career out of being a bodyguard, protecting many notable celebrities. Some of those he has protected in the past include Rihanna, Dr. Oz, Quincy Jones, Steve Wynn, and a former United States President. He protected celebrities at some non-profit events, including the Jewish American Friends of Magen, where he guarded Diana Ross, and the Parker Cancer Foundation event where he guarded Lady Gaga.
Prior to moving from Massachusetts to California, MacPherson was encouraged to take acting classes. He then enrolled in West Barron Acting School, and, once he moved to California, he studied with William Alderson of the Neighborhood Playhouse and Jack Waltzer, of the Actor’s Studio.
“Hold On” is not MacPherson’s first acting role; previously, he appeared on television, in shows such as The Young and The Restless, Days of Our Lives, Dexter, and CSI. Additionally, he starred in a national Superbowl commercial.
Notable celebrities also appearing in “Hold On” alongside MacPherson include: Luis Guzmán (Boogie Nights, Magnolia, Traffic), Rapper Flavor Flav, and Emmy Award winning, Maurice Bernard (General Hospital).
