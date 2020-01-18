Town Crier

WILMINGTON — Back in December, Wilmington resident James MacPher­son was cast in an acting role in the Tarek Tohme film “Hold On,” which is based on the true story of five-octave singer Micayla DeEtte.

Born in Cambridge, Mac­Pherson was raised locally in Wilmington, and gra­duated from Wilmington High School. At Wilming­ton High School, he was a notable athlete, specializing in wrestling. Out of his four years in high school, he won the high school wrest­ling championship.

After graduating, Mac­Pher­son made a career out of being a bodyguard, protecting many notable ce­lebrities. Some of those he has protected in the past include Rihanna, Dr. Oz, Quincy Jones, Steve Wynn, and a former United States President. He protected ce­lebrities at some non-profit events, including the Jew­ish American Friends of Magen, where he guarded Diana Ross, and the Par­ker Cancer Foundation event where he guarded Lady Gaga.

Prior to moving from Massachusetts to Califor­nia, MacPherson was en­couraged to take acting classes. He then enrolled in West Barron Acting School, and, once he moved to California, he studied with William Alderson of the Neighborhood Play­house and Jack Waltzer, of the Actor’s Studio.

“Hold On” is not Mac­Pherson’s first acting role; previously, he appeared on television, in shows such as The Young and The Rest­less, Days of Our Lives, Dex­ter, and CSI. Ad­di­tion­ally, he starred in a national Superbowl commercial.

Notable celebrities also appearing in “Hold On” alongside MacPherson in­clude: Luis Guzmán (Boo­gie Nights, Magnolia, Traf­fic), Rapper Flavor Flav, and Emmy Award winning, Maurice Bernard (General Hospital).

