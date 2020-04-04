WILMINGTON — Pointe Group Care, LLC, operator of AdviniaCare at Wilmington, announced that it will temporarily designate the 142-bed skilled nursing facility to care for patients who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and are recovering from the illness and still need a high level of care, including oxygen support.
The decision to convert the facility was made at the request of the Massachusetts Executive Office of Health and Human Services as part of a statewide effort to expand capacity for treating COVID-19 patients while freeing up space at acute care hospitals.
Current residents and patients of AdviniaCare at Wilmington, located at 90 West St. in Wilmington, will be transferred to other nursing facilities in the region in the next few days. Pointe Group Care has begun informing families of this plan to address an unprecedented crisis in the health care system.
“It is our hope that the sacrifices made by our residents, patients and their families — as well as our dedicated, extraordinary staff — will help mitigate a public health crisis and have a positive impact on many,” said Chris Hannon, Chief Operating Officer at Pointe Group Care. “We believe, as a health care provider for our community, that this is the right thing to do in the interest of protecting the health of elders everywhere.”
The conversion of select skilled nursing facilities across Massachusetts will lead to fewer at-risk populations coming into contact with COVID-19 patients. AdviniaCare at Wilmington was chosen because of its location, capacity and infrastructure. After receiving a negative test for COVID-19, existing residents and patients will be transferred to facilities that are best suited for their care and are as close as possible, including to other facilities operated by Pointe Group Care.
Partners HealthCare will provide additional clinical structure and support in caring for the COVID-19 patients at AdviniaCare at Wilmington, and will supplement the care team currently in the building.
“We are taking extreme care to minimize any potential negative effects from the transfer of our long-term care residents and rehabilitation patients. Our number one priority is their health and safety,” said John Benedetti, Administrator of AdviniaCare at Wilmington. “We are keeping our families fully aware of the situation and working closely with public health officials to ensure the best possible clinical outcomes.
About Pointe Group Care, LLC
Pointe Group Care, LLC is a private, family-owned and locally managed senior living and rehabilitation provider based in Norwood. It operates eight senior care communities.
