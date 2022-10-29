WILMINGTON — To begin the Select Board meeting on Monday night, Chair Judy O’Connell led a moment of silence for two Wilmington residents: Ralph Desrosiers, who passed away at age 21, and Rodrigo Rosa, who passed away at age 24.
The board’s agenda that night consisted largely of requests for the board along with the 2024 budget and upcoming special Town Meeting motions.
That night, the board first accepted a request from BGP Tavern, LLC doing business as Red Heat Tavern to change the manager of their All-Alcohol License from Michael J. Spanausky to Roman M. Mondalto. Town Manager Jeff Hull shared that Police Chief Joe Desmond recommended approval of the change.
Fourth of July Committee Chair Pat Giroux came before the board requesting to use the town common for the annual Tree Lighting ceremony. This year’s tree lighting would take place on Dec. 3 from 4 to 7 p.m. Giroux mentioned there would be horse-drawn hayrides, cookies and hot chocolate, an ice sculpture, and a visit from Santa.
He also shared the intention of a Wilmington-themed ornament sale and collection of unwrapped toys by the Wilmington Fire Department. He thanked the DPW for their decorating of the trees.
The board collectively thanked Giroux for his efforts and said they looked forward to it before they voted affirmatively.
After that, Hull discussed the process for the fiscal year 2024 budget and then the motions for the special Town Meeting on Nov. 19. Hull explained that the budget process had already started for the 5-year capital improvement plan and guidance would be sent out in November for the town’s operating budget for 2024. He’d expect submissions in the beginning of December.
The next steps include a review process with department heads followed by discussions with the finance director and assistant town manager, resulting in a documented that’s submitted to the board in January. At that point, the various departments will meet with the Finance Committee and there are public meetings for residents to ask questions.
Hull noted that the cost of doing business and inflation would likely influence the town budget.
Greg Bendel asked if the budget would include possibly setting aside money to buy land for a North Wilmington substation. Hull replied that they would need to have a property in mind first before appropriating any money. Bendel also wondered if the town could appropriate money for a digital sign for important messaging or Recreation Department budget for lifeguards.
O’Connell proposed that they think about bringing some additional services in-house.
In his information regarding the articles for the special Town Meeting, Hull shared a memo where he suggested O’Connell make the motion for the first article, followed by Gary DePalma for the second, Lilia Maselli for the third, and Kevin Caira for the fourth.
Communications to the board that night pertained to an MSBA tour, the town’s 40B projects, and a development on Lowell Street. DePalma wrote to the board describing the tour of the Hildreth Elementary School in Harvard as an example of an MSBA-built school.
Director of Planning and Conservation Valerie Gingrich shared an update on the town’s 40B projects: Princeton Properties, still in appeal with the DEP; 100 West St., now being reviewed by the town’s Board of Appeals; and 79 Nichols St., waiting on the eligibility determination of the proposed building of 12 units. One update she mentioned is that 100 West St. will no longer include townhouses.
Catherine Racer, the Director of Housing & Community Development for Rachel’s Village, wrote a memo explaining how the town could have its five affordable units added to its subsidized housing inventory.
The board then approved the appointment of more election workers, holding the Veterans Day ceremony on Nov. 11 on the town common, lighting the town common green for veterans in November, the appointment of James Buck to the Historical Commission, signing the deed for the sale of property on Pershing Street, and a fundraising car wash for the WHS gymnastics team.
In public comment, resident Kevin McDonald asked for follow-up from a previous request for a public hearing for residents impacted by childhood cancer. O’Connell replied that she couldn’t share any commitments for what the town would or wouldn’t be involved in regarding the Olin site.
McDonald then proposed that the current town hall be repurposed to house the current Wildwood staff and students. O’Connell clarified that there was no statement of fact for how the town would proceed here either — but the special Town Meeting for the MSBA process was a separate endeavor.
She also reasoned that there would be a large cost to retrofit the town hall back into being a school. Hull confirmed that they aren’t considering that as an option for the current Wildwood students and programs.
The Salute to Service honored resident and air force veteran Robert Yetman, who fought in the Korean War and raised his family in Wilmington in the early 1960s. Bendel shared that Yetman passed away earlier this year after a battle with cancer.
Hull lastly mentioned an email he received from Frank West about Boy Scout Troop 136’s collection of toiletries and other items to support hospitalized veterans.
The next Select Board meeting will be on Nov. 14 at 7 p.m.
