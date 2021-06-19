WILMINGTON — The Board of Selectmen discussed the possibility of accepting a grant from the Reading Municipal Light Department for the installation of two electric vehicle charging stations at their meeting on Monday night. Town Manager Jeff Hull shared a memo where he explained that they had 30 days to decide whether to accept the grant, and the stations would cost nothing to the town for installation or operation.
Hull explained there is an app that helps electric vehicle drivers locate these stations and pay for use. He said that this would be a great way to start accommodating residents with electric cars. The locations he mentioned that were identified as meeting the Mass DEP criteria were at Yentile Farm and the Town Hall.
Kevin Caira agreed that it would be good to put in electric charging stations, but that these would not be optimal locations in town.
“Designating two charging stations will just be two parking spots that can’t be used,” he said.
While he wasn’t against using two parking spots at Town Hall, he said there aren’t any to spare at Yentile Farm, and the stations would be out of commission in the winter because the area isn’t plowed. He thought of parking spaces at the high school, the Swain Green, and the train stations as alternate locations.
Superintendent of Buildings George Hooper spoke up to say that he only had two weeks to suggest places to Mass DEP. He said he presented five locations to them, and the DEP let the town know that these two met their criteria. He suggested that the DEP’s requirements might be related to proximity to the highway, usefulness to multiple customers per day, and availability of power.
For more details, he told the board to invite the Mass DEP’s General Manager to a meeting where they could ask more questions.
Caira also asked if there would be a cost to use the charging station. Hull answered that users would pay on the app. While Hooper said this would be good corporate citizenship on the town’s part, Caira countered that it also conveniently allows the operator to make a profit. He said at this point he would oppose the grant.
Jomarie O’Mahony chimed in to agree that Yentile Farm would not be an ideal location, but the Swain Green would be. One other location she suggested is the Whitfield School.
“Further discussion is needed as to what the criteria is and what properties are available,” she said.
Hull also liked the idea of inquiring about the criteria and whether other locations could meet them. He’d ask the DEP to attend the next board meeting to provide further detail.
In response to Caira’s suggestion of the high school as a potential location, Hooper later mentioned this would invite folks just passing through town to stop at the school and possibly walk around while their cars charge. He reminded the board then that the deadline to accept the grant is July 3.
However, Gary DePalma reasoned that people charging their cars will stay in them out of fear that someone would unplug their car and steal the plug. He gave his support for the stations and asked if they could both be put at the same location in case the town can’t decide on two. Hooper confirmed that the DEP is looking at two different locations.
Caira then took back his suggestion of the high school and offered the public buildings office instead, which has places in walking distance for people to walk around, shop, and eat.
Greg Bendel was the last to share his support for the grant.
“I think we could go on and on listing places,” he said.
One place he thought would provide something to do while charging is the library. He agreed that the grant should be accepted by the town, but the board could and should continue to narrow down the best locations.
The item did not require any approval that night. The plan they agreed upon was to wait to hear from the General Manager at hopefully their next meeting, and maybe at that point they could make a motion to accept the grant with the possibility of other location options for the electric car charging stations.
