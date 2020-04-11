WILMINGTON — The community cares about its senior population and the proof is in the pudding (packages).
Thanks to the Department of Elder Services and local businesses such as AJ’s Kitchen, Lucci’s, Panera Bread, and Designs By Don, Wilmington’s seniors have been receiving care packages filled with flowers and/or food to let them know the community is thinking about them.
With the Buzzell Senior Center now closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Terri Marciello, Director of Elderly Services and her team including partner Laura Pickett, case manager, have been picking up gifts to deliver to area seniors.
“The care packages started because we were trying to think of a way to let people know that we’re here,” Marciello told the Lowell Sun, adding the packages became a hit.
With the business community stepping up, it made it easier for Marciello and her team to assist seniors stuck at home.
“We obviously want to make sure we take care of our seniors, they’re an important part of this community,” David Erickson, owner of AJ’s Kitchen, told the Sun. “We want to make sure they’re not overlooked.”
Erickson’s business prepared breakfast sandwiches for Marciello’s team to delivery over the weekend.
Erickson said one of his employees started preparing the meals around 4 a.m. on Saturday. Later, more arrived to help get the food to Marciello while it was still hot.
The Elderly Services director praised her community for coming together in this time of need, noting how “everyone steps up to the plate.”
She added how difficult things have been for seniors and those who use the services at the Buzzell Senior Center regularly. She said it’s been very hard for them to deal with the sudden change.
Thankfully, when Wilmington comes together, everyone, as Marciello said, pitches in however possible. This includes WCTV who now broadcasts tai chi classes to follow at home.
Marciello also noted how seniors remain active by organizing walking groups (while being careful to maintain social distancing guidelines, obviously).
It’s not just food and flowers and walking and tai chi, of course. That’s all helpful and good, but that goes away. Food gets eaten and flowers wilt, walks come to an end, as does doing tai chi.
One thing that lasts, though, is a personal note or a card. Therefore, Marciello has teamed up with We’re One Wilmington, the United Methodist Church and high school English teacher Lisa Desberg to help run a program called Happiness is a Card.
People can make cards and drop them off at the senior center so staff can mail them to senior residents.
When you combine that initiative with food and flowers, you get the full experience of gratitude and love.
This is where Designs by Don comes in: the company’s wholesaler had an excess of tulips and the stores owners, Kat Strazzeri and Megan Abbasciano, decided to donate them to the senior center in Wilmington, as well as other senior centers nearby.
“It’s such a small gesture that can go so far,” Strazzeri told the Sun. “Especially when you have flowers in your space it really does change that space (and) keep people optimistic. There’s so much negativity it’s just a little ray of hope.”
And what person, no matter how old, couldn’t use some of that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.