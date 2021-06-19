WILMINGTON — At their meeting on Monday night, the Board of Selectmen received and approved requests for some town spaces and heard an update from iPods for Wounded Veterans. Their first appointment was to consider the request for a license to sell wine at the Wilmington Farmers Market by Noel Powell.
Town Manager Jeff Hull reminded the board that this process began with state approval, which had been granted, and the Massachusetts Department of Agriculture and Wilmington Police Chief both recommended approval of the license. He noted that the earliest the wine seller could participate at the farmers market would be June 27.
After voting to approve, the board asked more information about the seller, Aeronap Cellars, which is located in Westford with most of their grapes grown in-state. Powell shared that they offer dry white wines, roses, reds, and dessert wines.
Next, iPods for Wounded Veterans co-founder and president Paul Cardello shared their return to activities with a donation event to start a computer lab for Veterans Inc. in Worcester. Along with participating in the Stand Down event on June 18, they’re bringing laptops, google homes, kindles, echo dots, Bluetooth speakers, bose headphones, and amazon fire tablets.
“This helps veterans get service-related connection to online employers which they don’t have presently,” he said.
He added that this event also includes a job fair and it’s free for veterans. Other recent events they’ve attended included a ceremony for veterans who have passed away in hospice.
Cardello also appreciated the help of all of their collaborators and sponsors, all of which he listed off. These were places like the Buzzell Senior Center, Wilmington Veterans Services, We’re One Wilmington, Bank of America, Hudson RPM, Dollar Tree, Target, and Cornell University.
He said that the STAR program at the senior center had produces tons of knitted items and bracelets, and students at Wilmington High School and other local schools had written Dear Soldier Letters, all of which will also be donated.
Furthermore, he spoke of upcoming events like the Chelmsford 4th of July parade on July 5. Then they have veterans events on July 24 in Quincy, Sept. 10 at City Hall Plaza, and the VA baseball field in Brockton on Sept. 24.
The board appreciated all of their efforts to bring new things to veterans and thanked Cardello for the presentation.
In communications, Hull shared two communications from Finance Director Bryan Perry on 2021 grant awards and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. For the rescue plan, he said they’d look at various ways in each department to utilize the funds to the best advantage per their use categories. They later approved the reception of the 2021 grant awards.
There were two letters sent by the board thanking resigning members of the Economic Development Committee and the Ice Rink and Recreation Facility and then one informing Gregory Maynard of his appointing to the Economic Development Committee. Hull also wrote memos about potential training programs from KP Law, signing the weekly warrant via DocuSign, and a 9/11 remembrance ceremony on Saturday Sept. 11 at 8:30 a.m.
Kevin Caira had sent a memo about the selection of a design firm for the new town hall/school admin building.
The board approved requests from Wilmington Band Parents and Friends to sell refreshments at the summer concert series on the town common, Tony’s Ice Cream to sell ice cream and other cold treats, and Kevin O’Malley to hold Tai Chi/Qi Gong class on Saturdays out on the Swain Green.
They also approved the request of Public Works Director Mike Woods to sell some excess vehicles and equipment and revoked the local state of emergency related to COVID-19.
Selectman Jomarie O’Mahony officially resigned from the board effective that evening. In her statement, she said that she has learned invaluable lessons in Wilmington, one being the true meaning of community. She shared that she’d be moving on to a new town and new challenges.
The board shared their best wishes one by one. Chairman Lilia Maselli said that O’Mahony’s legacy would live on. Greg Bendel said it had been an honor to serve with her. Caira and DePalma both said that they would miss her.
They also wished all of the fathers a Happy Father’s Day.
The salute to service to end the meeting went to Frank Gaffey for his service in the United States Air Force. Bendel shared that he was a great man, a great neighbor, and a great family man.
The next Board of Selectmen meeting will be on June 28 at 7 p. m.
