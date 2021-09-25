WILMINGTON — The Town of Wilmington is currently hiring for a new town clerk with the departure of Christine Touma-Conway as of Aug. 27.
At the last Board of Selectman meeting, Town Manager Jeff Hull included a memo where he disclosed that Beth Lawrenson will serve as the interim town clerk while the town seeks Touma-Conway’s replacement. He estimated that the recruiting process would take about 4-6 weeks.
He announced in the memo that a screening committee had already been established to begin reviewing resumes and holding preliminary interviews.
“The screening committee which is chaired by Ms. Colburn-Dion will provide me with the names of a short list of recommended candidates upon which I will conduct my own interviews,” Hull wrote.
Touma-Conway’s last day working in Wilmington was Sept. 13.
Hull also shared during the meeting that the former town clerk was moving on to a new role as chief of staff for the mayor of Methuen.
According to the external job posting posted on the town manager’s website, the town clerk hours will be 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday for an annual wage between $72,820 and $92,150. It also says that after-hours work will be required to meet the job description.
The town clerk will be expected to manage and oversee activities involved with the town elections, the town census, the budget and operations of the town clerk’s office, official records and documents, and issuing of permits and licenses. They will not only recruit, train, and supervise election workers, but also establish work procedures and development for the assistant town clerk and senior clerk.
As required by the Commonwealth, the town clerk will serve in many other capacities: Chief Election Officer, Official Recording Officer, Public Records Officer/Records Access Officer, Clerk of the Town Meeting, Registrar of Vital Statistics, Member of the Board of Registrars, and Federal Census liaison.
They will also be part of the Board of Registrars and the Senior Management Team. In doing so, their efforts would help to improve town services and the allocation of resources across town departments.
The minimum qualifications listed include a bachelor’s degree in business, public administration, or related field and six years of experience, or an equivalent combination of education and experience. They should be a U.S. citizen and a licensed voter.
They’re also expected to either have certification or obtain certification as a Certified Municipal Clerk or graduate from the Town Clerk’s Institute. Beyond that, they’d need to receive a notary public certification within six months of starting in the role.
Established abilities from the job description are coordinating the work of staff; researching new service delivery methods; responding to community needs; preparing budgets; applying federal, local, and state laws and regulations; and developing department goals and procedures. There are also a number of audio-visual and mental capacity expectations.
The job environment is described as noisy with frequent interruptions.
In order to apply, candidates are directed to submit their resume, cover letter, and completed application to the Town Manager’s Office at 121 Glen Road or to jobs@wilmingtonma.gov. The application form can be downloaded on the town manager’s website.
The application will remain open until filled. Emailed applications are requested in PDF or Microsoft Word format with the position title in the subject line.
The town is also hiring for the positions of Public Safety Dispatcher, Assistant Planner, Crossing Guard, Historical Commission Clerk, Assistant Assessor, Night Custodian, Assistant Town Manager/Director of Human Resources, and Senior Clerk Recreation Department.
