WILMINGTON — After the COVID-19 update to the Board of Selectmen on Monday night, their meeting covered the WPD accreditation, articles for the town meeting, communications, and the summer farmer’s market.
Police Chief Joe Desmond explained that the Wilmington Police Department was first accredited in 2011 and has kept up their accreditation every three years since then. He said that they received re-accreditation this year by keeping their policies and procedures up-to-date under the lead of Lieutenant Dan Murray.
“It’s not an easy thing to do. Only 94 agencies have that,” he said.
He added that there’s a benefit to the town and not just to the department in keeping up this accreditation in the future.
In addition to congratulating the police department, the board members mentioned their commitment to following police reform changes.
“You’re already doing the things that the nation is requesting of law enforcement agencies,” said Jomarie O’Mahony.
Chairman Jonathan Eaton appreciated how the department has engaged the community in meaningful dialogue and effective communication.
The next two items were a broad overview of all the warrant articles for the Town Meeting, starting with those submitted by petition. Town Manager Jeff Hull took the board through warrant articles requesting things like purchasing town-owned land on Morton Street, Lake Street, Woburn Street, and Aldrich Road; rezoning from R-60 to R-20 or to highway industrial; and requesting to serve on the fire department despite exceeding the civil service age limit. There are also two petitions to amend the zoning by-law.
As for non-petitioned warrant articles, these covered all kinds of capital requests, various town department budgets, engineering services, unpaid bills, acquiring land or property, transferring funds, and revolving accounts. The capital requests come mostly from the police department, the DPW, and the school department.
There are also a number of items that are being budgeted in pieces that will be repeated this year for town meeting approval. A few proposed items are related to amendments to the by-law, rezoning of residential areas, or changing the special permit to the Planning Board in one case. Eaton mentioned that the public hearing for the entire warrant will take place on March 16 at 7 p.m.
Communications started with the COVID-19 vaccine distribution. The first letter was from Eaton to the town’s congressional delegation hoping to expedite vaccines sent to the commonwealth. The second was the state’s rejection of that appeal and their decision to use general mass vaccination sites as opposed to local Boards of Health for distribution.
Hull pointed to the regulations required for a regional vaccine site, including 750 vaccines offered per day, five days a week, an administrative threshold of 85 percent, and 24 hour reporting.
O’Mahony submitted an item about what the $1 million grant that the MBTA received for the North Wilmington substation would be used for. She said she learned via the MBTA Advisory Board that the funding wouldn’t alter the original plan provided by Senator Bruce Tarr and Representative Dave Robertson.
Hull mentioned that Senator Tarr’s office also requested a Zoom meeting with the MBTA to see what they’re planning with the extra money as it would be an opportunity to upscale.
The next pair of communications regarded the Route 125 bridge repairs at I-93. MassDOT stated in the email that a flatbed truck hit the north side of the bridge on Feb. 10 requiring the shut down of two lanes. Town Engineer Paul Alunni also checked out the bridge for possible water main damage but found none.
After that were two items concerning the unexpired seat on the School Committee. The first communication told the Town Clerk that the board voted to put the 2-year term on the upcoming election ballot but took no action on a joint meeting with the School Committee to fill the seat temporarily.
Town Clerk Christine Touma-Conway then reached out to the four residents who had expressed interest in temporarily filling the seat to suggest that they take out papers by March 5 to run in the town election on April 24.
Hull let the board know that Andrew Lavigne had been appointed to the Finance Committee and Kenneth Clarkin to the Elderly Services Commission. He also reported the expectation of receiving $14,705 from the Department of Public Health for COVID-19 related expenses.
Other communications contained updates on the MSBA application seeking a community consensus on building consolidation and EPA remediation for the Sudden Brook Superfund Site located on the Tewksbury-Wilmington border.
The board took time discussing an item out of a memo from Hull to the Recreation Department stating that Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand had preferred not to allow them to use the schools for the rest of the academic year for spring programs due to a question of custodial capacity.
Bendel respectfully disagreed with Brand’s decision, citing utmost confidence in the town’s custodial staff to clean the schools for weekend use.
Several board members suggested that George Hooper speak with Dr. Brand and Karen Campbell of the Recreation Department on the ability of custodians to disinfect schools for weekend use.
“I agree that his staff has stepped up and kept the schools cleaned,” said Hull. “I can’t speak to all the specifics as to why the superintendent has made this call. I presume he’s taken a cautious approach.”
Their only vote of the night was unanimous approval of the Wilmington Farmer’s Market Association to hold their annual Farmer’s Market in the 4th of July parking lot except for July 4 if there’s a 4th of July celebration this year.
In announcements, Bendel shared what a privilege it’s been to work on the board with Eaton. They closed with the Salute to Service honoring deceased Navy veteran Zach Mayo.
