WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Police Department welcomed a new furry member onto the force. Zena, their new therapy dog, is joining the ranks and helping the community by undergoing therapy dog training.
In a press release from the Wilmington Police Department released on Jan. 19, the department noted, “Chief Joseph Desmond is excited to announce the newest addition to the Wilmington Police Department — Zena.
“Zena is an 11-week-old Bernedoodle who is joining the Health & Recovery Unit to aid residents of Wilmington who have struggles with mental health, substance use, other behavioral health — or are just having a hard day.
“Zena loves bringing smiles to faces, letting new friends pet her, and learning new things. Zena has started basic training and over the next year will be engaged in extensive training in order to become a Therapy Dog.”
Zena’s job on the force, as described by Chief Joseph Desmond:
“We hired her as a therapy and comfort dog, we did a lot of research, the military uses them, and we’ve seen that there are many positive effects emotionally and mentally when towns have comfort dogs.”
According to the press statement, Zena has the genetics and personality best suited for life as a therapy dog.
“Zena has an excited but calm temperament, loves meeting new friends, and has recently learned about her love of snow and chasing leaves in the wind. Zena was individually selected out of hundreds of dog breeds due to the good nature and learning ability of Bernedoodles. She is hypoallergenic and does not shed — making her a perfect pup to aid people’s wellbeing without leaving her hair behind as evidence. Zena’s mother is a Bernese Mountain Dog and her father is a Poodle, and was one of 11 litter mates.”
When asked about what made the police department decide to get a therapy dog, Chief Desmond explained:
“About a year ago, we received a donation from the International Family Church. They had no stipulations, and told us to use the money how we saw fit and they didn’t want credit. And when we were thinking about how to use the money, we were mindful about the fact that this was a donation from a community-based church. We talked to the Tewksbury Police Chief about therapy dogs, asked how their experience has been, and decided to give it a try. Sam Reid has also done a lot of research on the matter.”
The adoption process of a therapy dog is different than adopting a family dog, as the chief elaborated:
“We researched breeds, and found that some are better than others. Samantha selected Zena out of 100s of breeds. Zena is hypoallergenic, she doesn’t shed which is good for kids with allergies. But for us, the big thing is temperament. Zena is good natured and smart, her learning ability is very high, and she won’t get super big but may grow to 50-60 pounds.”
Of course, therapy dogs require lots of training, as said by Chief Desmond.
“She’s a puppy, so we are working on socialization and getting used to people. Six months is when the real training begins, and she starts actually getting out into town. Her training is suited for her job, she’s going to be around children and people, so she needs to learn approachability. Her training is not as extensive as a police dog, but it will be involved.”
According to the press statement, Zena has begun to learn skills and commands that will serve her well on the force.
“Zena has quickly learned the basics already — ‘sit,’ ‘lay,’ ‘touch’ (aka ‘come’), and is currently working on ‘stay.’ Zena has already provided lots of smiles and joy to her co-workers at the station and is looking forward to making more.”
Chief Desmond expects Zena to acquit herself quite nicely within the community.
“We hope this initiative, from what we understand, will be a great asset to the community, and a great way to give back to the community. So to the schools, veterans, elderly, please come up and say hello.”
In a final quote from the press statement, it is explained that Samantha Reif will be working closely with Zena and thanks are given to the International Family Church for the donation that allowed this adoption to take place.
“Zena’s handler, Samantha Reif, our in-house social worker, will be attending all courses with Zena to create a respected relationship between the two. Zena and Samantha will be exploring different parts of town over the next year as part of Zena’s exposure and socialization training — if you see them be sure to stop and say hello!
“We are thankful to be able to have the opportunity to expand our services with a Therapy Dog. This initiative is made possible by a generous donation from the International Family Church.”
Finally, the impact that the WPD hopes Zena will make is as follows:
“It’s been a difficult past two years, so there is no surprise that mental health issues are on the rise. It’s affected our community, and many more. And if Zena will be a new addition to the health and recovery unit that will help the community, then she will be worth it.”
The Wilmington Police Department is congratulated on their newest addition to the force, and it can be ensured that Zena will make a wonderful addition to the town, bringing smiles wherever she goes.
