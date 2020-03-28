WILMINGTON — Gary DePalma has returned papers for the open seat this year on the Board of Selectmen, which will be voted on at the annual town election.
DePalma is a husband, a father, and a grandfather. He’s lived in Wilmington for the past 29 years and participated on the Town By-Law Committee.
His life’s work has been for a state investigative agency for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, mostly looking into white collar crime. DePalma is now retired and ready to take on a more active role in town politics after years of following the Board of Selectmen.
DePalma is running because he has developed, through his experience, a knack for listening to people and learning the whole story for every concern.
“There are always two sides to a story,” DePalma said. “I feel that the board needs an individual that will listen strongly, not passing judgment on people’s concerns without listening to both sides and presenting facts.”
While he’s open to listening and relying on the expertise of Wilmington residents, he won’t make decisions based on what one person says alone. When it comes to determining what’s best for a situation, he said that he will sort out the truth of the issue by listening to people in town and reading all of the information available.
Part of figuring out the best course of action for DePalma means including every person whom he would represent.
“I believe that when you sit on the board, it’s not a political part or referendum; it’s a town referendum. Whatever we’re working on should be what’s best for the town as a whole and not any specific group alone.”
This candidate also expressed a willingness to work closely with the state and federal delegations, especially in the wake of the rising coronavirus epidemic, so as to best meet the needs of Wilmington.
DePalma supposes that he can work in harmony with the other members currently on the Board of Selectmen.
“We need — and we do have — strong voices on the board,” he said.
As an example, he shared that he strongly supports the article presented by the Board of Selectmen that’s being reviewed in the annual Town Meeting.
“We do need a new senior center. We’ve talked about it for years and nothing has happened. I don’t believe that we should just give out a large sum of money without knowing where it’s going.”
That said, he added that he strongly disagrees with the two articles for the Town Meeting that have been presented by Selectman Michael McCoy.
DePalma wants to keep Wilmington a fiscally conservative town that’s a great place to live. This means that he’ll focus on business but not overdeveloping; he’ll see that updates to schools and the senior center don’t raise taxes beyond what residents can afford; and he’ll consider the town’s environmental concerns.
However, he knows that the town’s priorities may change because of the epidemic, and he’ll be ready when they do.
Until this crisis is over and residents can focus on these issues, DePalma asks residents to stay safe and follow the guidelines from the state and the Board of Health so that life can return to normal as soon as possible.
Town Clerk Christine Touma-Conway couldn’t say whether the annual town election will be postponed due to the stay at home advisory, but she said in an email that a decision will be made soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.