WILMINGTON — A Wilming­ton parent and resident spoke up on behalf of all students at the School Committee meeting last night in support of the new state dyslexia screening guidelines. The updates across the district would later be shared to the committee by Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum & Staff Development Christine Elliott.

“Years of federally-supported research has proven that the best time to intervene is be­tween the ages of 6 and 8,” the commenter said. “The purpose of the screening isn’t to diagnose, but to give educators an idea of which students need extra support and monitoring to be sure that literacy skills develop at an appropriate rate.”

She specifically asked the committee to make sure that students falling behind can have the chance to close the gap and receive appropriate interventions from educators before it’s too late.

Elliot presented the updated plan for dyslexia screenings ac­cording to the Massachu­setts Dyslexia Guidelines. There would be five categories: the screening tool, universal screening process, in­struction and intervention, communication plan, and staff training.

The screening tool AimswebPlus would be used for grades k-2, and students identified with concerns would also take the Shaywitz Dyslexia Screen. Students in up to grade 5 will also be screened using other assessments.

According to the MTSS pro­cess, these online screenings will take place three times a year: in the fall, the winter, and the spring. After the screen­ing, the results will be reviewed to see the pro­gress of specific students at each juncture.

Elliott said that this will help make sure that no students are missed and create a fluid process. She also mentioned that the same principles (screening, identifying those who need intervention, and ex­tra support) will be used in mathematics.

She explained the in­struc­tion and intervention plan with Fundations, a structured literacy program. She said that this program would cover all core areas of reading in­struction and help find places where modifications need to be made in instruction for students who have or are at risk for dyslexia. Intervention would be made with targeted reading tools like Geodes, Reading A-Z Decodable Readers, and Heggerty Phonemic Awareness In­tervention. She also ad­vised some different lear­n­ing boundaries that should be placed on students at risk of dyslexia.

The communication plan would be expanded to of­fer updates to families af­ter each progress monitoring session.

“If anyone feels that their student is at risk or has a learning disability, they can request their child be tested,” she continued.

She later added that re-assessments results will also be shared with parents if their student re­ceives intervention for eight weeks. The staff training that she planned would cover plenty of ba­ses between hiring reading specialists, literacy coaching, professional de­velopment on dyslexia, and targeted instruction for students at risk of dys­lexia.

Committee member Me­lissa Plowman asked whe­ther the screenings can diagnose dyslexia. Elliott answered that after interventions are made without progress, teachers can re­fer students to the IST process and then the full special education evaluation which could result in a dyslexia diagnosis.

Jay Samaha said that he could see this having a positive and helpful im­pact on students. David Rags­dale appreciated the pla­ces where this ap­proach for dyslexia could also be used to identify issues in mathematics and wonder­ed what other parts of the process could be borrowed.

M. J. Byrnes asked if there was any intention to use the dyslexia screening for middle or high school students. Elliott said that she was in conversation with WMS Principal Dr. Quirk about it.

“MTSS at the secondary level isn’t as common.”

She added that all staff would eventually be familiar with the dyslexia screening and be able to use and review the data to inform instructions after the September CIT day.

