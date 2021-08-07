WILMINGTON — A Wilmington parent and resident spoke up on behalf of all students at the School Committee meeting last night in support of the new state dyslexia screening guidelines. The updates across the district would later be shared to the committee by Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum & Staff Development Christine Elliott.
“Years of federally-supported research has proven that the best time to intervene is between the ages of 6 and 8,” the commenter said. “The purpose of the screening isn’t to diagnose, but to give educators an idea of which students need extra support and monitoring to be sure that literacy skills develop at an appropriate rate.”
She specifically asked the committee to make sure that students falling behind can have the chance to close the gap and receive appropriate interventions from educators before it’s too late.
Elliot presented the updated plan for dyslexia screenings according to the Massachusetts Dyslexia Guidelines. There would be five categories: the screening tool, universal screening process, instruction and intervention, communication plan, and staff training.
The screening tool AimswebPlus would be used for grades k-2, and students identified with concerns would also take the Shaywitz Dyslexia Screen. Students in up to grade 5 will also be screened using other assessments.
According to the MTSS process, these online screenings will take place three times a year: in the fall, the winter, and the spring. After the screening, the results will be reviewed to see the progress of specific students at each juncture.
Elliott said that this will help make sure that no students are missed and create a fluid process. She also mentioned that the same principles (screening, identifying those who need intervention, and extra support) will be used in mathematics.
She explained the instruction and intervention plan with Fundations, a structured literacy program. She said that this program would cover all core areas of reading instruction and help find places where modifications need to be made in instruction for students who have or are at risk for dyslexia. Intervention would be made with targeted reading tools like Geodes, Reading A-Z Decodable Readers, and Heggerty Phonemic Awareness Intervention. She also advised some different learning boundaries that should be placed on students at risk of dyslexia.
The communication plan would be expanded to offer updates to families after each progress monitoring session.
“If anyone feels that their student is at risk or has a learning disability, they can request their child be tested,” she continued.
She later added that re-assessments results will also be shared with parents if their student receives intervention for eight weeks. The staff training that she planned would cover plenty of bases between hiring reading specialists, literacy coaching, professional development on dyslexia, and targeted instruction for students at risk of dyslexia.
Committee member Melissa Plowman asked whether the screenings can diagnose dyslexia. Elliott answered that after interventions are made without progress, teachers can refer students to the IST process and then the full special education evaluation which could result in a dyslexia diagnosis.
Jay Samaha said that he could see this having a positive and helpful impact on students. David Ragsdale appreciated the places where this approach for dyslexia could also be used to identify issues in mathematics and wondered what other parts of the process could be borrowed.
M. J. Byrnes asked if there was any intention to use the dyslexia screening for middle or high school students. Elliott said that she was in conversation with WMS Principal Dr. Quirk about it.
“MTSS at the secondary level isn’t as common.”
She added that all staff would eventually be familiar with the dyslexia screening and be able to use and review the data to inform instructions after the September CIT day.
