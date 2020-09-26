WILMINGTON — Last week, a series of cars were broken into in Wilmington in the Columbia Street, Adams Street, and Allen Park area. After reaching out to the public for assistance in identifying the suspects, Wilmington Police arrested two individuals on Sept. 19 on charges related to the thefts.
The suspects, Jennifer Chavez-Hernandez age 24 of Chelsea, and Christopher Perez-Valladares, age 24 of Chelsea, were charged with five counts of violation of MGL 266/60/B Receiving Stolen Property less than $1,200 and numerous narcotics violation including MGL 94C/34/A Possession of Class A Drug – Fentanyl.
Around 4:35 a.m. on Sept. 19, officers responded to a call of a male party approaching the caller’s vehicle, then walking away. The police were able to stop a vehicle while investigating. Based on this vehicle stop, numerous stolen items from vehicles in the neighborhood were located.
Items from a series of car break-ins in the neighborhood adjacent to Broad Street, as well as from car break-ins in the Columbia Street area on Sept. 18 were also located during this investigation.
In a press release published on Sept. 21, 2020, The Wilmington Police Department extended their thanks to the reporting party, as well as the Wilmington community at large, for their help in the investigation.
Both suspects were scheduled to be arraigned in Woburn District Court on Monday, Sept. 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.