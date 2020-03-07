If you were hoping to buy a touring car at the big auction in North Wilmington, advertised in the Boston Globe, sorry, you’re a century too late. Make that 104 years.
The auction at the North Wilmington Nursery in April 1916 had two such cars, a Cadillac and a Maxwell. The nursery was on Woburn Street at the end of High Street, north of Park Street. The property was largely taken by the state for the construction of Route 93.
Barrows hired Arthur H. Jewett to run the auction. The first items listed in the advertisement were the Cadillac and the Maxwell. The years of the cars were not stated. Touring cars were large convertibles, something that would be of no use to a farmer.
The advertisement said that Barrows had purchased the property and contents from J.J. Bond. If that was correct, it is not known how long J. J. Bond owned the property. Barrows had purchased the 100-acre nursery from Jacob Manning in the early 1890’s. He had been a teacher in Reading when Manning ran into financial troubles. Manning also had a nursery in Reading.
Barrows later bought the Winn farm at Lowell and Woburn streets, where he would live for the next 60 years. In 1916, he was chairman of the Board of Selectmen.
Joseph Justin Bond was from Wilmington, the son of Thomas Davis Bond and Olive Thompson Bond. His grandfather, Capt. Joseph Bond started a bakery in Wilmington after the Revolutionary War. By the time J.J. Bond was born in 1862, there were two bakeries, one owned by his father, the other by his uncle, twins.
The Bond crackers were considered a staple by country folk, as they would not readily spoil. They were sold around New England by vendors in brightly-painted wagons.
J.J. Bond was born in 1862 in the Italianate house that is now St. Thomas Rectory. Two years later, the two Bond bakeries burned, and the Congregational Church along with them. The bakeries relocated to Boston, and the business carried on.
Bond’s older brother was Arthur T. Bond, who started an advertising agency, Bond of Boston. He collected substantial material on Wilmington’s history and created the town seal, with the image of the Whitefield Elm. He left town after the Town Meeting turned down his offer to write a town history. A substantial collection of his historical material was purchased by the town in 1997.
Few records have been found about J.J. Bond. He married Margaret M. Cole in 1884, and the couple moved to North Dakota. In the Wilmington records, two children are listed as born there. They kept their New England roots, though. In 1898, the Boston Globe ran a brief note that they were staying at Parker’s (The Parker House). A similar note in 1911 said they were at Sebago Lake.
If J.J. Bond had a career, it was probably in the family business. Considering that there were two expensive cars in the auction, it might be assumed that he was wealthy. Possibly the cars had been owned by others in his family.
Other auction items included wagons and farming tools, a two-horse tipcart, a two-horse platform wagon with sideboards, a log or lumber truck, a double-runner pung, a double-seated sleigh, a democrat wagon (two-seat), top and open buggies and a Hercules stump puller, a 6 h.p. gasoline engine and saw table in first-class order, mowing machine, horse rack, wheelbarrow, sulky plow, smoothing harrow, lot of cultivators, grindstone, double harness, two harnesses, a lot of odds and ends of harness, rope and blocks, a lot of small tools, chains, etc, plus two flat-top desks and some articles of furniture.
The large number of items raises the possibility that the auctioneer loaded in items from other estates. Auctioneer Arthur Jewett and Barrows were both involved with the Quannapowitt Agricultural Association. In September that year, at the association’s fair in Reading, Barrows was in charge of the work horse competition and Jewett the horse and pony section.
