78 years ago, Frederick Arsenault went for a little swim in the Sebou River at Port Lyautey, Morocco.
Yes, there’s a little more to the story, and it’s not about a day at the beach. Arsenault was a member of a U.S. Navy demolition team on a top-secret mission, the first U.S. action in World War II in North Africa.
The divers were tasked to cut a steel cable and release a boom blocking the channel in the river. With the cable cut, a U.S. destroyer would then be able to proceed upstream, landing 300 troops to storm the Port Lyautey airfield.
The mission was fraught with danger. The area was controlled by Vichy French troops, under direction from the Nazis. The French had been in Morocco since 1912, after they signed a treaty with the Sultan of Morocco.
When Germany and Italy defeated France in June 1940, the Nazis took over. The government of France came under German control and became known as Vichy French.
The war had been raging in Europe since 1939, but the U.S. did not enter until the attack on Pearl Harbor, Dec. 7, 1941. That attack focused the U.S. involvement on Japan. In 1942, the U.S. was persuaded by the British to begin fighting the Axis powers in outlying areas rather than in Europe.
The pushback, known as Operation Torch, under Gen. Dwight Eisenhower and Gen. George Patton, came in November 1942. While other allies focused on the areas along the Mediterranean, the U.S. attacked Morocco along its Atlantic coastline. The Sebou is about 100 miles south of the Strait of Gibraltar.
A combat demolition unit with 17 men was formed and trained in Virginia. From the moment they volunteered, it was as if the men had dropped from existence. Not even the training officers knew of the assignment. They were ordered to talk with nobody.
They crossed the Atlantic on the USS Brant, a minesweeper converted to a rescue operations ship. They were to rendezvous with the assault force, near the coast of North Africa.
The initial venture into the Sebou took place on Nov. 8. The demolition team boarded a landing craft and headed for the river. All was quiet ashore, but the garrison in the Kasbah Mehdia had been alerted. As the boat passed a jetty, a red flare was fired. Enemy fire followed from two positions, with searchlights.
The sailors kicked in full power and began zig-zagging, but suffered no hits. A U.S. destroyer opened up on the fort, which countered with artillery. This report comes from a book, “The Naked Warriors,” by Col. Francis Douglas Faire and Don Moore.
Having lost the element of surprise, the demolition crew made a hasty departure, Arsenault related in an interview with the Boston American in 1948.
On Nov. 9, there was a radio message. The airfield had to be taken. They set out again. The boat was loaded with explosives, wire cutters, two inflated rubber boats, two light machine guns and a huge underwater explosive device. This time they reached the barrier without detection. There was a net suspended from a cable, an inch and a half in diameter, with a smaller wire above. Small vessels at anchor buoyed the cable.
With surf pounding on the boat, Arsenault and other divers went into the water, using only shallow water masks and oxygen masks.
“It probably only took us two to four minutes under the water,” he said, “but to us, it was centuries. I felt sorry for the poor guys who had to stay on deck.”
They were able to attach an explosive cutting device to the cable and it worked on the first try. After the cable and the wire went down, the fort opened fire. The landing craft, known as a Higgins boat, offered little protection, being largely made of plywood. One officer was wounded and one sailor was injured. Arsenault came through unscathed.
With the barrier down, the destroyer USS Dallas was able to steam up the river and take out the Kasbah (fort). The Dallas then landed 300 troops to attack and seize the Port Lyautey Airport. Not only did this deprive the Vichy French of an airport, but it became a base for a U.S. squadron of P-40 planes.
The battle led to an Allied victory, securing Morocco. Scarcely two months later, President Roosevelt and Winston Churchill met in Casablanca, about 75 miles south of Port Lyautey.
In March 1943, Fred Arsenault and compatriots were awarded the Navy Cross, the second-highest award in the Navy. His citation read:
“On the night of November 9, 1942, Arsenault was a member of a demolition party which was assigned the task of cutting a passage through a navigational obstruction at the mouth of the Sebou River at Mehdia. With great skill and courage, this party successfully passed through the treacherous breakers at the entrance and accomplished this task in the face of hostile fire. This was done for the purpose of permitting the USS Dallas to navigate up the river to the Airport near Port Lyautey to land a group of raiders to take that important objective.”
Arsenault also had a second memento of the expedition. In the mud of the Sebou River, he found a cigarette case with the inscription, “Le Commandant et Le Personnel de L’Escadrille No. 3.” A legendary French air squadron, L’Escadrille No. 3 dates from the time of World War I and is still in existence.
Fred Arsenault came home to Lexington where he married Jean Cameron. The Arsenault family later moved to Wilmington and settled on Dell Drive.
In 1986, nearly 45 years after his little swim, he received a Massachusetts license plate, “Legion of Valor,” plate #1.
His half-brother, Henry J. Arsenault, died on June 9, 1944, three days after D-Day, in the invasion of Normandy
Frederick L. Arsenault died on Dec. 8, 1988.
