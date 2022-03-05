WILMINGTON — There has been much debate over the safety of the MBTA railroad crossing located on Middlesex Avenue near the North Wilmington station since a recent, fatal accident.
On Jan. 21, 2022, Wilmington resident Roberta Sausville, 68, was struck and killed by an inbound train while crossing the tracks in her vehicle.
Preliminary investigations found that human error was the cause for the safety gates and warning signals to be inoperable at the time of the accident.
Earlier that day, a signal maintainer from Keolis, the company hired by the MBTA to operate and maintain the commuter rail, was performing regularly scheduled testing of the railroad crossing safety system.
The MBTA’s investigation found that the Keolis worker failed to return the system to normal operating mode after the test was completed, resulting in a delay in safety gates coming down when needed.
Local politicians, including Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, Representative David Robertson, Representative Kenneth Gordon, and the Wilmington Board of Selectmen, publicly demanded accountability for the tragic death of Sausville, as well as an assurance from Keolis and the MBTA that procedures would be put in place to maintain proper operability of the cross arms and to eliminate the chances of this tragic accident from happening again.
On Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, the MBTA and Keolis announced that they are focused on the “human element” of the railroad crossing testing process.
Keolis stated that they have retrained signal maintainers and are instituting new steps in their protocols to ensure public safety.
As part of the new protocols, now when a signal test is complete, the commuter rail dispatchers must request and receive affirmation from the signal maintainer that the protection system is enabled.
Following completion of the dispatcher/signal maintainers communication, the signal maintainer must remain on site until the next scheduled train passes to ensure the safety system is fully operational. The signal maintainer must also be prepared to manually control the safety system if it does not perform properly.
New signage will also be installed on the inside of each signal bungalow door to serve as a visual reminder to Keolis personnel of the proper procedure to be followed, and to assure the crossing safety equipment is fully operational upon completion of the procedure.
MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak publicly stated, “I’d like to assure the community that the protection system at the Middlesex Avenue railroad crossing is safe and fully operational.”
Poftak also added that the new procedures, with additional rules and instructions for the commuter rail personnel will provide another layer of safety related enhancements for the community.
In response to the MBTA and Keolis announcement of new safety procedures for the railroad crossing safety systems, Sen. Tarr, Rep. Robertson, and Rep. Gordon released the following statement:
“Tonight the MBTA has responded publicly by outlining several steps that have been undertaken. In the wake of the tragic loss of life that occured, we welcome the implementation of these important steps to prevent any similar accidents from occurring in the future. Our efforts to support public safety and the proper functioning of commuter rail operations will continue and we encourage the MBTA and Keolis to continue to explore and act on every possible avenue to make the system more immune to human error. We intend to continue that discussion with transit leaders and town officials. We need to do everything in our power to prevent such a tragedy from occurring again.”
The investigation into the fatal Jan. 21 accident is still under investigation with the cooperation of the MBTA, Keolis and the Federal Railroad Administration. The involved Keolis employee has been placed on leave, and the final investigation report has not yet been completed.
