WILMINGTON — The Mass Antique Fire Apparatus Association recently announced the cancelation of the 43rd annual MAFAA Flea Market and Fire Apparatus Parade. This event was originally scheduled to be held in June at the Shriners Auditorium, but was postponed until September due to the recent pandemic.
Unfortunately, due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, the organization was forced to cancel this annual event.
The Mass Antique Fire Apparatus Association (MAFAA) was founded in 1977 as a local chapter of the Society for the Preservation and Appreciation of Antique Motorized Fire Apparatus in America (SPAAMFAA). The purpose of this organization is to promote and preserve antique motorized fire apparatus.
In place of this year's canceled event, the executive board of the MAFAA voted to have a “Rolling Rally” of antique fire apparatus on Sept. 12 starting at 10 a.m.
The Rally will start in Wilmington on Main Street at the Ristuccia Ice Arena parking lot and continue up to Route 62. The rally will then proceed on 62 to Federal Street and end at the Shriners Auditorium, located at 99 Fordham Road.
In recent years the MAFAA has partnered with the Shriners to make their annual event also serve as a fundraiser for the Shriners charities. This year, the MAFAA will be accepting donations from rally participants in order to raise money for the Shriners charities.
MAFAA board member James McGonagle is hopeful that the organization can return to their annual event in 2021, and promises something even better in 2022.
“In 2022, two big firefighting conventions will merge,” said McGonagle. “The International Muster Association and the MAFAA will join to put on a parade and flea market event much larger than any they have had before.”
Until then, McGonagle and the board of the MAFAA would like to thank Wilmington and the surrounding communities for all of their past support, and hope the good people of this community can come out to support the Rolling Rally.
The MAFAA welcomes anyone with an interest in the history of fire service to join their organization.
For more information on the MAFAA, or to become a member, visit www.massmafaa.com.
For those interested in donating to the Shriners Hospital for Children, visit www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.