WILMINGTON — At the School Committee meeting last Wednesday night, Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand began by recognizing this year’s retirees in the district before updating the committee on the strategic plan and summer reading.
Brand counted 412 years of combined service between all those being recognized. He thanked them for their work and wished them a bittersweet congratulations.
The retiring staff included the following: Melissa Cahill, 35 years in special education; Lillian Hupper, 24 years in 7th grade mathematics; Carla Lynch, 13 years in education assistance; Stephen Lynch, 23 years in education and counseling; Tom MacCrate, 25 years in psychology; Jacquie Raffi, 10 years in administration; Neal Roberts, 34 years in arts; Dennis Shaw, 16 years as principal; Mary Sullivan, 20 years in high school mathematics; Cynthia Tsoukalas, 26 years in administration; Eleanor Blake, 17 years in T.A.P. aid; Karen Kichton, 22 years in food services; Patrice Lund, 26 years in grade 5; Shari Parker, four years in program coordination; Theresa Silva, 26 years in food services; Mary Beth Smith, 32 years in preschool; Karen Strazzere, 21 years in grade 7 science; Karen Sweeney, 22 years in food services; and Kathryn Zaitz, 16 years in special education.
School Committee Chair Jenn Bryson also thanked the retiring staff for their dedication. Those present in person at the meeting took a photo as the committee took a short recess.
The superintendent later shared next steps for the 3-year strategic plan approved in 2020. While he said that the pandemic had put the initiatives of the plan largely on hold, he also looked forward to returning to the plan. He established that his intentions are to incorporate additional ideas realized by the pandemic and return in the fall with revisions.
Melissa Plowman commented to say that the superintendent had not ignored the strategic plan even in the wake of COVID-19.
“I think you’re discrediting things that we’ve been working on that align with our strategic plan, like our commitment to equity and inclusion and focus on social-emotional learning,” she said.
Jay Samaha also said that he appreciated the learnings from the pandemic being considered in the update.
As for the summer reading program, Assistant Superintendent Christine Elliott shared updates at all grade levels. The district’s annual summer reading program would be offered in collaboration with the Wilmington Memorial Library. Students should find appropriate book selections by reading level and suggested reading lists sent home with them by their teachers.
Elliott mentioned the work of K-5 Literacy Coach Holly Banusiewicz putting together activities like summer reading bingo and family literacy nights.
Moving up to middle school this coming year, she said that current grade 5 students would not only receive the grade 6 summer reading material but also the information for the elementary activities.
“Middle school students in grades six through eight are encouraged to read one or as many as they can of the books,” she said.
There would also be note-taking guides and reading guides provided to lead these students to read thoughtfully through the secondary program designed by WHS English Teacher Mia Parviainen.
High school students would be required to complete a summer reading assignment: read the book, demonstrate an understanding of the book, and complete a dialectical journal to be turned in. She specified that the recommended books for each grade all fall under certain themes.
Besides sending the lists out via the teachers, Elliott said that the reading lists will be put on the district website, school newsletters, and into each Google Classroom.
Plowman asked why the middle school summer reading was only recommended, not required. Elliott answered that the team of teachers in the middle school had thoroughly discussed the matter and concluded that it would encourage students to love reading better to make it optional, but they would revisit that decision next year.
Bryson suggested that parents encourage their students to read about 30-45 minutes for at least five days a week over the summer. She also said that the reading list should be used as a suggestion, like any resource.
Samaha plugged the WML librarians for help if parents are concerned about learning loss or not sure about the right book selections. He was glad to see the collaboration between the library and the school district and appreciated the diversity in the books chosen.
Director of Administration and Finance Paul Ruggiero then listed off a number of COVID-19 related grants and funds received by the district this fiscal year. Among them were a technology grant, a coronavirus relief fund, and ESSERs I-III. He said that some of these were spent already on things like PPE, but others could be spent through the end of fiscal year 2023.
Specifically on the ESSER funds, Brand said that the district is required to do outreach and formulate a spending plan in advance. David Ragsdale noted that the process was reminiscent of the process for the Student Opportunity Act. They would also have to revise the reopening plan from earlier this year provided to DESE every six months.
There were two subcommittee reports: one on the Wilmington Educational Foundation, which is still seeking new members, and the CPAC meeting the following night via Google Meet. M.J. Byrnes shared that the MASC and MASS joint conference registration was already open.
They ended by wishing congratulations to the graduating Class of 2021.
