WILMINGTON — Police Chief Joe Desmond came to the Select Board meeting on Monday night to clarify the current status and considerations for the police department’s TASER program. He explained that the vendor of the TAP program they agreed to in 2017 was now offering them either brand new tasers of the same version at no cost with one year of warranty for five years of use or credit toward an upgrade to a newer model.
Back in the fall of 2022, Desmond first talked to the representatives at Axon about the decision at hand to use the credit toward upgraded tasers or receive new ones of the current version. He said his conversation with the town manager at that time led to a pause while they considered the two options.
He informed the board that the newer version would be able to shoot from a farther distance with stronger chargers and change cartridges more easily. In the meantime, he had no indication that they have to replace the current tasers ASAP, nor does their credit toward an upgrade expire.
O’Connell asked a number of questions about the necessity of obtaining so many tasers, the risk of not having a warranty on them, and if there were any other vendors available. Part of her concern was the fact that this vendor indicated they would at some point no longer support the current version of taser. She also wondered if there were really five new versions released in the past five years — since the police department had purchased the X2 version but could now upgrade to X7s.
Desmond assured the board that the product and service with Axon have been very good. As for the versions, he recalled only the original X26, the X2, and now the latest with the X7.
“Some departments still have the X26,” he pointed out.
He shared his preference to have a taser for every officer rather than create a situation where an officer can’t appropriately apprehend someone with minimal force. While he said Axon is really the only option, he’d prefer to stick with them moving forward.
Gary DePalma asked how much the new tasers would cost in total, a number which Desmond didn’t have offhand. He only confirmed that the newer model would cost more than the town’s $54,000 credit.
Kevin Caira maintained that the town should continue with the current deal even though they weren’t getting the same length of warranty as what was explained to them in 2017. He recalled the meeting where Deputy Chief Richter detailed that the town was saving $30,000 and getting five years more of insurance by paying the originally agreed upon price of over $107,000.
Desmond said he could look into buying a warranty for the additional years that they could use the new X2 tasers.
Greg Bendel asked how many issues they’ve had with the tasers so far. Desmond replied they’ve only had issues with five total tasers, and none of those were failure to deploy.
Bendel also mentioned that it would be wise to review the contract in place to make sure the vendor is providing what they promised. Hull explained that the town didn’t have a copy, though he reached out to Axon seeking a copy.
Assistant Town Manager Susan Inman proposed that this was likely because Axon amends the master services agreement with every new version of taser and the town only signed the purchase order. Desmond also included he stressed to Axon that anything they agree to going forward has to be spelled out in any future agreement.
Inman cautioned Desmond from moving forward with a product that Axon may stop supporting before their next five years are up.
Finance Committee member Marianne Gallezzo spoke up from the audience to also urge the chief to take the free trade of tasers and not the credit toward an upgrade. She emphasized following the best interpretation of what residents approved five years ago when they thought they were paying all at once for 10 years of tasers.
Desmond assured the board that he understood the frustration and had to weigh the potential cost against the value of having the best model.
“I have to balance the fiscal responsibility of the deal while getting my officers the best equipment that they can have to do their job,” he said.
O’Connell reiterated the chief could recommend whatever direction he believes is the most appropriate regardless of what the town agreed to.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.