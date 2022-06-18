WILMINGTON — The School Committee received several public comments in support of the negotiations for educational assistants, a field trip proposal, and the superintendent’s report during their meeting last Wednesday night.
To open the meeting, Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand recognized all of the teachers and staff members retiring this year. He named the retirees in the audience who were able to attend the meeting that night: Linda Peters, Christine McMenimen, Lynn Morrison, Carol Trulli, Karin Visalli, Cheryl Lesnik, Laura Hilliard, Jane Ferrara, Michelle Yeomelakis — along with Patricia Jeanette, Suzanne Holmes, Sharon Enos, Darlene Sinopoli, and Patricia Aloisi, all of whom couldn’t attend.
Several residents spoke up during public comment to share their support for the negotiations of contracts for the town’s educational assistants. The first, Jane Woods, said that she’s been an educational assistant for 19 years and struggled to financially cope and pay bills. She pleaded with the committee to recognize their hard work and dedication by settling the contract with a living wage.
The next comment came from Katie Callahan, who shared how she came back to work as an educational assistant after having children. She spoke to the experience and backgrounds of Wilmington’s educational assistants.
“We wear many hats: doing daily routines, covering for teachers, helping in other classrooms, driving across town and helping at other schools,” she said. “It’s embarrassing to let the public know how little we do make.”
The third educational assistant and resident who spoke emphasized the vitality of these positions, saying that supporting the staff will provide the stability and consistency that Wilmington students deserve.
There was one more resident who spoke on this matter, who presented a petition for a living wage for educational assistants with over 900 signatures. She said that educational assistants work with students who require extra care and specialized instruction and often cover for absent teachers. What they want to see in the contract is a respectable wage of at least $30,000 per year, with professional opportunities for growth and development.
The only other public commenter was Jeffrey Cohen, who pointed out that the safety subcommittee hasn’t met over the past two years. He also showed concern about the response to recent gun violence, referencing claimed denied requests to lock inner vestibule doors and door barricades. He suggested that the committee has indoctrinated students by allowing ideas of diversity, equity, inclusion, and gender at schools.
Among the approval of items was a request for a field trip to Machu Picchu by two WHS teachers, Megan Burns and Julie Kim. Burns is a Spanish teacher, while Kim is a chemistry teacher and science team lead. Burns described how the trip would take place over February vacation of 2024 so that students wouldn’t miss any class time along with an overview of the travel details.
They both shared how their own time studying abroad in college were great experiences. This trip would be a chance for Wilmington Spanish students to experience the culture and practice the language. The cost would be $3,500 per student, but there would be financial assistance and fundraising opportunities.
The committee approved the request, sharing how they appreciated the opportunity to combine science and language and the financial considerations.
They also approved all the Wilmington Education Foundation technology grants which David Ragsdale read out loud. These grants were for things like writing and grammar support, iPads, VR headsets, and more.
In the Superintendent’s Report, Brand included an opportunity to celebrate something good along with an update on the FY21 budget and a town leadership meeting on school safety. He highlighted WHS World Language teacher Terresa Pietro, who went to Toronto to complete the Fulbright Teachers for Global Classrooms international field experience. He also gave a shout out to graduating seniors and all of the colleges they’d be attending next year, specifically a number of college athletes.
Assistant Finance Director Paul Ruggiero shared findings from the report for the end of fiscal year 2021, one of which being that there were funds received by the town for cleaning products, so those costs could be allocated back to schools.
The last thing Brand discussed was what he called a joint town meeting on school safety. He mentioned how he received questions from the community about how the school district is responding regarding school safety in buildings. Therefore, he wanted to start conversation between community leaders and partners like the town manager, Select Board chair, police chief, and fire chief. The meeting was scheduled for this week — June 16 at 11 a.m.
However, the meeting would not be open to the public.
“Whatever comes out of these meetings will need to be carefully and thoughtfully socialized,” Brand continued.
He explained that a single meeting wouldn’t be enough to address the issue. Ragsdale assured the audience that feedback from families and staff would be invited before changes are made, and that there would be discussion and transparency throughout the process.
Chair Dr. Jenn Bryson clarified that all school doors are locked during the day, but they’re not sure whether they should be always locked or whether schools should have monitoring during after-school events.
In subcommittee reports, Bryson shared that the superintendent evaluation subcommittee met and nearly finished combining all of the evaluations into a single narrative. They’d bring a presentation for the next meeting.
Melissa Plowman also mentioned a CPAC meeting the following night.
The next School Committee meeting is set for June 22 at 7 p.m.
