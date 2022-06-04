BILLERICA — On Thursday, May 26 at approximately 10:30 p.m., the Billerica Police Department responded to a two car, head-on motor vehicle accident in the area of 570 Boston Road.
According to a statement released by the Billerica Police department, both vehicles sustained heavy front end damage.
Billerica Fire Department and paramedics were also on the scene and provided medical aid to both drivers who suffered serious injuries before transporting them to Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington. Neither vehicle had any other passengers.
One of the vehicle operators, identified as Wilmington resident Charles Minghella, 24, was later pronounced deceased due to injuries sustained in the accident.
Minghella was a member of the Wilmington High School graduating Class of 2016, and known as an accomplished local athlete who was captain of both the Wilmington High School football and lacrosse teams.
In recent years, Minghella worked as an apprentice for the Local 103 IBEW, and was about to begin a career as an electrician.
No word on the condition of the other driver in the accident has been released.
An ongoing investigation into the fatal accident is being conducted by the Billerica Police Department in conjunction with the Massachusetts State Police Crash Analysis and Reconstruction Section, and the Middlesex District Court.
