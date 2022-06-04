Town Crier

BILLERICA — On Thurs­day, May 26 at approximately 10:30 p.m., the Billerica Police Depart­ment responded to a two car, head-on motor vehicle accident in the area of 570 Boston Road.

According to a statement released by the Billerica Police department, both ve­hicles sustained heavy front end damage.

Billerica Fire Depart­ment and paramedics were also on the scene and provided medical aid to both drivers who suffered serious injuries before transporting them to La­hey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington. Nei­ther vehicle had any other passengers.

One of the vehicle operators, identified as Wilming­ton resident Charles Min­ghella, 24, was later pronounced deceased due to injuries sustained in the accident.

Minghella was a member of the Wilmington High School graduating Class of 2016, and known as an accomplished local athlete who was captain of both the Wilmington High School football and la­crosse teams.

In recent years, Min­ghella worked as an ap­prentice for the Local 103 IBEW, and was about to begin a career as an electrician.

No word on the condition of the other driver in the accident has been re­leased.

An ongoing investigation into the fatal accident is being conducted by the Billerica Police Depart­ment in conjunction with the Massachusetts State Police Crash Analysis and Reconstruction Section, and the Middlesex District Court.

