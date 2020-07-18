WILMINGTON — The first item for consideration that the Board of Selectmen considered on Monday night was a request for a common victualer license for 196 Ballardvale St. The property owner, Adam Quinn, is also the franchisee owner for the Dunkin’ at 362 Middlesex Ave. He’s bringing a California burger company called the Habit Burger Grill to Ballardvale Street under Heidi Burger LLC.
Quinn also requested that the board restrict the business hours for the restaurant so that it wouldn’t be open past 10 p.m., according to the hours of nearby places on the same street.
The Town Manager shared approval recommendations from the Board of Health and the Building Inspector before the board voted to approve.
The board invited State Representative Dave Robertson to discuss a proposal that would address the Route 38 lane configuration at Clark Street. He explained they’re proposing to keep the lanes on Main Street as two main lanes through the intersection instead of switching from two to one and then back to two. That way, going south down Main Street, drivers in the left lane could either turn down Clark Street or go straight through the light.
The proposal would also alter the traffic light pattern accordingly to allow traffic to stop for left turns.
Town Manager Jeff Hull referenced notes from Town Engineer Paul Alunni, which explain the lane reduction would minimize driver frustration and confusion in advance of the dedicated left turn lane.
“I think it’s worth requesting that they re-evaluate the configuration,” Hull added.
Alunni chimed in to establish that Mass DOT controls the lights at the intersection in question.
The board used this time to bring several other traffic light concerns on Main Street to Robertson’s attention. Caira brought up the left hand arrow that lets you turn into the parking lot at Savers that doesn’t work and the quick light out of Wildwood onto Middlesex Avenue.
Hull explained the intent of the light on Wildwood is to get as much traffic as possible through on Middlesex Avenue.
Jonathan Eaton said that while he doesn’t oppose the traffic study for Clark Street, he thinks it’s of less concern than other intersections along Main Street.
“I would like to see if we could expand the study all the way down to the intersection by Rocco’s,” O’Mahony suggested.
Robertson reasoned they’re only going for Clark Street because all it needs is stain glassing and paint should it be approved, but maybe the rest of the street could have a traffic study in the future. While this item didn’t require approval from the board, they showed support in their comments.
Communications included a notification about a virtual Town Meeting for the EPA’s forthcoming Record of Decision on the Olin Superfund Site on Aug. 25. Their decision is being released on Aug. 10.
Next, Hull brought up a letter to Shawsheen Tech Interim Superintendent from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education granting their request for 1/12 of their budget.
Other notifications shared that the Coca-Cola-owned business Edwala at 10 Jewel Dr. is closing, and Verizons cable programming rates will be increasing between $3 and $9 per month.
Hull took time to thank President of the Sons of Italy John Romano for providing lunch for various town departments. He also recognized the reappointing of three Finance Committee members to three-year terms which will expire in 2023.
One item that continued into the Board to Consider section was that Dan Gibbons is stepping down from the economic development committee. Kevin Caira brought forward a new appointee to take his place, Paul Tivnan, who he said is a business analyst at State Street Bank, a Sons of Italy member, and a dedicated volunteer in town.
The board voted in favor of letting Tivnan take Gibbons’ place.
The final items the board accepted were the renewal of the secondhand dealer license for GameStop and the permission to raise an Indian flag to commemorate India’s Independence Day on Aug. 14 for the India Association of Greater Boston. Lou Cimaglia appeared on camera to request that the board not let them use the town common flagpole over the war veteran’s memorial, so the board agreed upon the flagpole at Town Hall instead.
Finally, in announcements, Caira shared a happy birthday to his mother, who’s turning 95 on July 26. O’Mahony requested that the board consider reviewing some of the other committees to which the selectmen have been appointed in an upcoming meeting.
Learning that resident Frank West had been unable to connect during the public comments section, Chairman Eaton decided to let him speak at that time. West asked if the board could look into fixing the broken clock at the Congregation Church and renovating the Roman House.
Eaton told the resident that he would get back to him about the clock.
The next Board of Selectmen meeting will be on Aug. 17 at 7 p.m. on Zoom.
