“Free firewood. Yours for hauling it away.” read an ad in the Sept. 1, 1954 issue of the Wilmington Crusader.
But “Sunshine” Smith had no takers.
Elsewhere in the Crusader, in the “Town Notes” column, there was a comment about Smith’s ad. It said, “You know what happened Tuesday.”
On Tuesday, Aug. 31, 1954, Hurricane Carol hit New England.
Although only a category 2 storm, it cut a swath up the middle of New England, killing 68 people, destroying 4,000 homes and felling millions of trees. The storm had winds of approximately 100 m.p.h, and dropped 3.4 inches of rain.
Wilmington escaped with no one killed or injured. But many houses were badly damaged and thousands of trees felled. The greatest disruption was to the electrical system. Reading Municipal Light Dept. shut off all power in its system early in the storm. The utility lost more than 200 poles in its four-town system.
On Tuesday night, only four places in Wilmington had electricity, all provided by generators: the police/fire station, Louie’s gas station, Lyons’ gas station and the telephone exchange.
Many residents were without power for a week, some even longer. Crews from Reading Light were simply overwhelmed, working 16 to 20 hours a day. And Reading Light management declined offers of help from outside sources, stating that the local crews knew the system, and that outside workers would be putting themselves and others in danger.
Town workers, though, worked to clear fallen trees and limbs to enable the Reading Light crews to rebuild the system.
The prolonged electrical outage had its greatest impact in the kitchen. How do people feed themselves when refrigeration and cooking equipment no longer work?
Ironically, some people, mostly those living in converted summer camps, had an oil stove or a wood stove or fireplace for heat, and possibly a gas refrigerator.
Board of Health officials drove to Cambridge and Lowell to procure large quantities of dry ice, which were distributed to food stores. In 1954, the town had more than a dozen food stores.
Meanwhile, Frank Blaisdell was selling ice to thousands of people at his coal and ice business on Lowell Street, next to Kiernan Avenue.
Roads in Wilmington were quickly re-opened, thanks to the ingenuity of the highway department. While other towns were dependent solely on men with chainsaws, Wilmington got out the snow plows and bulldozers, and most streets were open in just a day or two.
Two areas were designated for dumping and burning of storm debris, Rotary Park and the town gravel pit on Abigail's Island, off Andover Street behind the present D.P.W. garage.
The loss of electrical power delayed the opening of schools. The brand new Wildwood School lost tar paper and copper flashing off a back section of its roof. The Buzzell School also lost several shingles.
Two garages were heavily damaged. Luke Carter’s garage on Main Street at Kiernan Avenue had a cement block wall blown down. The blocks damaged a car owned by Luke’s son, Arnold Carter. Down at Joe App’s, a garage with heavy equipment inside was destroyed. The walls blew out and the roof came down.
At the other end of town, Ventura Canelas lost the roof off his new barn, at the end of McDonald Road. When the roof blew, it also carried several large cement blocks with it.
Countless homes were damaged, many of them hit by falling trees or limbs. A small house on Faulkner Avenue was hit by five trees. On Burlington Avenue, the second floor and roof of a home were destroyed. Three houses in town lost chimneys.
At the Britt farm, on Main and Eames streets, a house trailer was blown over.
Elmer Branscombe’s house was unscathed when a large elm tree fell in the front yard, right across the front of the house. But it was so close, he couldn’t even open the front door.
The hurricane did not prevent a stork visit. Mrs. Lindsay Bouvier gave birth to twins Mark and Michelle during the storm.
Personal memories
I was eight years old at the time of the hurricane. I was at my grandparent’s house at 67 High St., along with my two brothers. My mother had gone to Boston for an appointment. She spent the day in North Station, where winds ripped doors from the hinges. And my father was busy reporting on the storm for the Wilmington Crusader. Much of the information for this story came from his report. He did an incredible job of deadline reporting, publishing a very good account only 24 hours after the storm.
My memories of that day are mostly of trees falling. We’d hear a crash out back and run to a back window. An elm tree down. Then another crash, this time in the front. A blue spruce. Again and again. None of the trees breached the house, but it was terrifying.
I remember going out in the front yard during the eye of the storm, and seeing the clouds swirling to the southwest.
Meanwhile, my mother was in North Station in Boston, where the wind was tearing the doors off the station as it whipped through the building.
Meanwhile at 67 High St., I was terrified. First I heard a crash in front of the house as a large blue spruce blew over. Less than a minute later, there was an even louder crash in the back yard. I ran to a back window to see a large elm down. Five trees fell within 50 feet of the house, but none hit it. And two of these were less than 10 feet from the garage, but it was also unscathed.
We had no electric power for over a week. We were not allowed to open the refrigerator. We attempted to cook some meals in the fireplace, but it was not really set up for cooking.
We had our phone back in service very quickly. My uncle, Ted Norton, found the wires in our front yard and spliced them. My brother Peter suspects that is how Capt. Larz was able to get his story into print so quickly.
Peter also said he was fascinated by the hurricane, and thought we should have one every year.
My grandfather hired Leo Dupras and another man to cut up and remove the trees. The elms were huge, probably two foot diameter and three-plus feet the other way. One of the workers tried backing a truck up the embankment in front of the house, only to slide down the hill against the telephone pole. They managed to free it by backing another truck against the side of the truck.
For a few years after that, we had a couple of large elm sections in the back yard. They made great picnic tables, until they rotted. And we still have the picture of Stu, age five, straddling a limb on a horizontal elm.
10 days later, we were hit again, this time by Hurricane Edna. This storm tracked across Cape Cod, and in Wilmington it dropped nearly seven inches of rain. The winds were in the 50 to 60 m.p.h. range. There was considerable flooding, mostly in areas near streams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.