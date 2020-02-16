WILMINGTON — On Feb. 3, 2020, the Wilmington Ice Rink and Recreational Facilities Committee met to try to narrow their search for town owned sites that would be a viable home for a new town ice rink.
The committee has been focused on finding several sites that would work, and after reviewing almost 15 sites, the committee was able to narrow their search to four sites.
The top four sites that were agreed upon by committee members are the old Whitefield School location on Middlesex Avenue, the Recycling Center location on Old Main Street, a section of Grove Avenue across from Silver Lake, and the Town Park location near the dog park.
Committee members agreed that of these four sites, the Whitefield School location and the Recycling Center location seemed to be the most viable sites for the proposed ice rink.
According to Committee Chairperson Mark DiGiovanni, the committee now needs to debate whether the town will build and run their own ice rink or lease town land to a private developer to construct and run an ice rink for the town.
However, DiGiovanni feels that most committee members are more interested in a public/private partnership at this point in time.
“We are trying to approach this with thought, and have minimum cost to the taxpayers,” DiGiovanni stated.
The next step for the committee will be to study the pros and cons of a town-owned and run ice facility and get real numbers for the cost of that endeavor. Then, compare it to pros and cons, as well as the cost, of a public/private partnership.
DiGiovanni hopes that by the next meeting of the committee they will be able to get a few private contractors, as well as other local, privately run, operating ice facilities to speak to the committee and discuss the pros and cons of having a public/private partnership.
DiGiovanni assured, “The committee wants to be fully educated on the impact this will have on the town before any decisions are made.”
The next meeting for the Wilmington Ice Rink and Recreational Facilities Committee is tentatively scheduled for March 30, 2020 at 7 p.m.
