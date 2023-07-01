WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Select Board received an update from Director of Planning & Conservation Valerie Gingrich and Planner/Economic Development Coordinator Jayne Wierzbicki at their meeting on Monday night regarding the plan for a new multi-family zoning district.
Gingrich reminded the board that section 3A of the Zoning Act requires the town to have an as of right multi-family housing district of reasonable size in proximity to transit as of 2021. The guidelines were then built upon by the Department of Housing and Community Development, now the Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities (HLC) in 2022, with more details added.
Gingrich said these are aimed at combatting the state’s housing crisis between high home pricing and financial pressure put on families.
In thinking through a plan for the town, Gingrich showed some potential areas for consideration where the district could be created. This involved ruling out areas in the groundwater protection district, floodplains, and family neighborhoods. She highlighted areas with existing commercial zoning and where there are already approved affordable housing developments or existing multi-family zoning because these have already been deemed appropriate areas for the housing that may be allowed in the new district.
These could include 40B projects at Jefferson Road and West Street.
Once they locate an area, Gingrich said they then have to decide on zoning parameters such as building story heights and parking space requirements.
Select Board member Greg Bendel suggested that the town explore legal options regarding these guidelines as he shared he has great concern over creating this district.
Kevin Caira asked for updates on the towns which Gingrich mentioned previously because they opted out of the process before they were informed that noncompliance isn’t an option. She said that both Woburn and Saugus submitted the requirements to get back into compliance with the guidelines temporarily.
Caira also agreed that the town should pursue a class action lawsuit or a petition.
He suggested focusing the district around all of the town’s 40B projects, suggesting that their unit numbers could be considered part of the potential unit spaces required. Gingrich restated that the requirement is about the area for new units, not what’s currently approved or in existence.
She also said that one of the town’s 40B projects needed to be excluded because changing the zoning as required by the new district could cost the affordability in that area.
Bendel said he wanted to avoid a situation where a developer is encouraged to offer money to Wilmington homeowners to purchase their land and create a large development project there.
Town Manager Jeff Hull clarified that the requirement isn’t being imposed by the MBTA but by the state legislature tying the requirements to communities with MBTA stations.
Chair Gary DePalma commented that he heard residents saying they don’t want to see more building in Wilmington. He asked the town manager to bring in the town’s state delegation for a future meeting to discuss options that they could pursue.
Gingrich shared that she merely wanted to figure out what the best options are for the new zone in order to move forward and gain resident support, because the new zoning district needs to be approved at Town Meeting.
Hull said he recognized that while there was frustration about the imposition of the requirements created by the HLC, what they needed to determine was whether there was willingness to engage residents and gather input in this discussion. He brought up the complexity of trying to get a zone like this approved at Town Meeting without resident support.
He lastly added that they would seek to have an article to create the new zoning district ready for Town Meeting in 2024, which could be brought up again at a special Town Meeting later in the year if it fails.
