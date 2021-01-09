A hermit known as “Razor Strop Robinson” failed in a somewhat spectacular suicide attempt, 100 years ago in Wilmington.
Robinson, whose real name was Robinson Allen Breed, had lived for several years in a shack in the woods near the old Town Farm, now known as Town Park. In December 1920, he set fire to his shack and then twice attempted to shoot himself. He planned to incinerate himself in the shack.
His attempt did not go as planned. His shotgun had a long barrel, making it impossible to pull the trigger while aiming it at his head. Instead of blowing his brains out, he only gave himself a scalp wound. A second attempt only resulted in a wound to his side, reported to be not very serious.
At this point, the heat in the shack had become unbearable, forcing him out.
He walked some distance to the Blue Hog piggery, near the Woburn line. When he told workers there what he had done, they called Dr. Bixby in Woburn.
Robinson returned to the site of the shack, which by then was completely destroyed. That is where Dr. Bixby found him. The doctor administered first aid and then drove Robinson to the State Hospital at Tewksbury.
Robinson was reported to be of the Breed family of Lynn, which family gave its name to Breed’s Hill in Charlestown, where the Battle of Bunker Hill was fought. The Breeds were early settlers in Lynn, about 1830.
Robinson had once sold razor strops, used for sharpening straight-edged razors. About 1900, King Gillette introduced a razor with cheap, replaceable blades, and the razor strop went the way of the buggy whip.
Razor Strop Robinson was left with little but his nickname. He took to the woods, first living in Burlington, then in the shack in Wilmington.
The story was reported in the Boston Globe on Dec. 30, 1920, saying the fire had been on the afternoon of Dec. 29. The 1920 Town Report, however, logged it as having taken place a week earlier, on Dec. 22.
