WILMINGTON — Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand and a representative from the Parent and guardian Advocate group for Wilmington School (PAWS) presented details to the School Committee last Wednesday night on how their recent forum in collaboration on school start time changes went.
Brand established that the partnership between PAWS and the School Committee has been invaluable to their recent efforts.
Darcie Denault-Martin, a PAWS representative, assured the committee that it had been a group effort. She explained that the forum allowed participants to send in questions ahead of time and during the session. They received about 30 questions total.
The themes of those questions were wide in scope, she said. Participants asked everything from why the change was proposed to why they hadn’t done this sooner. Denault-Martin also saw questions about how CARES would be affected, why the middle school wasn’t starting later in some of the scenarios, and how after-school activities at the high school would be affected.
In total, she reported about 100 participants representing every grade and every school. The event brought panelists from the School Start Time Committee and the School Committee. Some of the takeaways Denault-Martin named were working toward a solution, showing how complicated the scenarios were to parents, and letting parents hear other perspectives.
She said there was a desire to keep the conversation going among parents and guardians who are ready to try to solve any leftover issues.
Brand added that their next step would be to send out a survey hopefully the following Tuesday which would try to present a picture to the community about the various scenarios and get a sense of thoughts. He said he wasn’t expecting one single scenario to meet all needs and satisfy all preferences of Wilmington families, but that the data would be rich and informative about the competing interests.
Once the survey closes, they would report the results to the School Committee for their May 11 meeting and expect a vote as early as May 25. Brand said he understood that this was a tight timeline, but they were excited to push the work forward.
Jay Samaha commented that he understood the perspective of parents concerned about CARES availability. He also said he appreciated how parents were able to share perspectives, listen to each other, and see the complexity of the issue. He asked about how the survey would show the scenarios.
Denault-Martin described the survey as having 30 questions and being very thorough. She said they would capture what each scenario looks like and ask how easy it would be for each family to adjust to it. It would also ask if the family would take advantage of CARES for each scenario.
David Ragsdale restated the idea that no one scenario would make all families happy.
“That’s true of [the start times] we have now,” he added. “We’ve already managed and adjusted our lives around it.”
He thanked PAWS for their work and discussed the important of making parents, staff, and families feel heard through the process before the committee votes.
Melissa Plowman said she appreciated the value of families in town hearing each other’s perspectives. She said she would like to see even more collaboration between families and the administration. She asked Brand to provide more context about why this decision would fall to the School Committee instead of parents and families, which Brand replied that he would do.
Jesse Fennelly wondered if the changes could be enacted for the upcoming school year, and Brand answered that the transportation coordinator assured him it would be possible as long as they knew by the end of the school year. He also said that he couldn’t see any reason that changes couldn’t be made at the building level to match.
Jo Newhouse wanted to double check that school start times wouldn’t affect bargaining agreements. Brand said that school start times are not specific to any contracts.
Chair Dr. Jenn Bryson then asked for as much information and expertise to be brought to the May 11 meeting as possible — including representatives from PAWS and the School Start Time Committee.
“Engaging with families and bridging home and school is a key piece to this work,” she said.
She asked everyone to show up to help them make the best decision they can. Ragsdale agreed with thinking through the scenarios with as much specificity as possible.
