WILMINGTON — Re­cently, local war hero Jo­seph McCarthy was honored by a Wisconsin-based company, Cheese Brothers, in celebration of Veterans Day.

Longtime Wilmington resident Joseph McCar­thy, 101, answered the call to duty in 1944 to fight the Nazis in Europe. He participated in several battles as a member of the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II and was stationed abroad un­til the Germans surrendered at the end of WWII and he returned back to New England.

McCarthy continues to live in his Wilmington home that he shared with his wife of 68 years. Be­fore her passing, McCar­thy cared for his ailing wife day and night, without a complaint, stating that she had always ta­ken care of him, and it was his turn to do the same for her.

Today, McCarthy is surrounded by his loving family of three children, eight grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

In honor of Veterans Day, Wisconsin-based cheese company Cheese Brothers founders Gene Graf and Eric Ludy de­cided to celebrate a de­serving war veteran with a year's supply of fine chee­ses.

McCarthy’s family heard of the honor, and McCar­thy was nominated by his granddaughter.

McCarthy’s outstanding military service re­cord caught the eye of Graf and Ludy, who were compelled not only to be­stow the year's supply of cheese to McCarthy, but to travel to Massachu­setts to present the hon­or in person.

“We couldn’t resist getting the chance to meet an actual World War II veteran, shake his hand and thank him for his incredible service to our country,” said Cheese Brother co-founder Ludy. “Our veterans are heroes and it is humbling to be able to do our small part to make sure they are ce­lebrated on Veterans Day.”

Upon hearing of the hon­or and receiving his first shipment of cheese personally delivered by Graf and Ludy, McCar­thy was grateful yet mod­est.

“This doesn’t happen ev­­ery day,” McCarthy said. “It’s nice to have a special day.”

McCarthy’s legacy of do­ing for his fellow countrymen will continue to live on as Cheese Bro­thers also donated 15 percent of their Veterans Day sales to a charity of McCarthy’s choice, the Burlington-based Dis­abled and Limbless Veterans Inc. organization, which provides meals, clothing and shelter to America’s most needy veterans and their families.

