WILMINGTON — Recently, local war hero Joseph McCarthy was honored by a Wisconsin-based company, Cheese Brothers, in celebration of Veterans Day.
Longtime Wilmington resident Joseph McCarthy, 101, answered the call to duty in 1944 to fight the Nazis in Europe. He participated in several battles as a member of the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II and was stationed abroad until the Germans surrendered at the end of WWII and he returned back to New England.
McCarthy continues to live in his Wilmington home that he shared with his wife of 68 years. Before her passing, McCarthy cared for his ailing wife day and night, without a complaint, stating that she had always taken care of him, and it was his turn to do the same for her.
Today, McCarthy is surrounded by his loving family of three children, eight grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
In honor of Veterans Day, Wisconsin-based cheese company Cheese Brothers founders Gene Graf and Eric Ludy decided to celebrate a deserving war veteran with a year's supply of fine cheeses.
McCarthy’s family heard of the honor, and McCarthy was nominated by his granddaughter.
McCarthy’s outstanding military service record caught the eye of Graf and Ludy, who were compelled not only to bestow the year's supply of cheese to McCarthy, but to travel to Massachusetts to present the honor in person.
“We couldn’t resist getting the chance to meet an actual World War II veteran, shake his hand and thank him for his incredible service to our country,” said Cheese Brother co-founder Ludy. “Our veterans are heroes and it is humbling to be able to do our small part to make sure they are celebrated on Veterans Day.”
Upon hearing of the honor and receiving his first shipment of cheese personally delivered by Graf and Ludy, McCarthy was grateful yet modest.
“This doesn’t happen every day,” McCarthy said. “It’s nice to have a special day.”
McCarthy’s legacy of doing for his fellow countrymen will continue to live on as Cheese Brothers also donated 15 percent of their Veterans Day sales to a charity of McCarthy’s choice, the Burlington-based Disabled and Limbless Veterans Inc. organization, which provides meals, clothing and shelter to America’s most needy veterans and their families.
