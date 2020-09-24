WILMINGTON, MA — Town Manager, Jeff Hull, has confirmed that Anne “Ethel” Butters is officially the oldest resident of Wilmington!
Burtters turns 103 on Tuesday, September 29. A car parade is scheduled for Sunday, September 27 to celebrate the occasion. Parade participants are asked to gather at the parking lot next to the Fourth of July building by 4 p.m.
Cards and well wishes for Ethel can be dropped in the bin at the corner of Fourth Avenue and Albany Street. Contact Jomarie O’Mahony at 781-799-4077 with any questions.
