WILMINGTON — A solution may be in sight for the issues posed by the North Wilmington MBTA commuter rail station.
The station has raised the ire of the town, as trains stopped at the station frequently block Route 62 just south of the Route 93 exit 40 interchange. This poses a serious public safety issue, as it prevents emergency vehicles from accessing a large portion of the northern side of town.
Additional questions were raised regarding whether the trains would continue to stop at the station, already a flag stop, at all hours, and whether it could be made more accessible to individuals with disabilities.
According to Massachusetts state senate minority leader Bruce Tarr, the town’s legislative delegation was notified on a recent conference call that the MBTA has decided to address the situation with its own funding. This comes in the wake of the town’s decision to set $180,000 aside in a supplemental fund to develop a solution.
Tarr noted that this supplemental fund could now be earmarked for other projects, and noted that the delegation is in the process of transferring the funds to the town before the end of the fiscal year.
The MBTA proposes using recycled materials to upgrade the station.
“In another location… the MBTA used bridge sections from a dismantled bridge as the structural members of the platform, and that is exactly what is intended to happen here,” said Tarr.
He went on to add that part of the process would be temperature and condition dependent.
“A new skid surface has to be adhered to the metal from the recycled bridge sections, and because of the size of those sections, that cannot happen outside.”
Tarr thanked both Representatives Dave Robertson and Ken Gordon, as well as members of the board for their collaborative effort.
“This is a prime example of the collaborative things that we do together, and what we can achieve if we continue to do that,” Tarr said.
Robertson also praised the sustainable nature of the project.
“This project makes great use of recycled materials, which saves both time and money,” he said.
He added that the upgrades would create the “semblance of a real station,” and that updated estimates would include the cost of overhangs, lighting, and landscaping. He also noted that optimistically, if construction proceeds according to plan, improvements could be made for parking and sidewalk areas.
“We’re very excited about that,” he added.
Board Chair Greg Bendel noted that Selectman Kevin Caira had been chair when the round of discussions began, and that he continues to sit in on conference calls pertaining to the station. Bendel also stated that he was pleased to hear that a solution to the issue is on the horizon.
“I think from a public safety standpoint, this is… going to be well-received by our community,” he said.
