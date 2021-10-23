WILMINGTON — Wilmington High School Principal Linda Peters was invited to share updates about enrollment, staffing, and the Vision of a Graduate as part of the Superintendent’s Report for last week’s School Committee meeting.
Peters began with some updates related to the Vision of a Graduate. She explained that work had been ongoing on this concept since March, including the creation of a graphic, a brochure, and a poster. She said these have been placed around the school already to promote the mindsets and outcomes that they made a few months ago.
She detailed the plan for the first year of implementation: to make students and staff aware of the vision so they can be embedded into school culture. One way that the administration is doing this is through presentations during W2 block.
Peters said she led the in-person presentations while another teacher led virtual presentations. So far, they’ve introduced the outcomes and the mindset to the freshmen and sophomore classes. In the presentation, they look at one mindset and one outcome and consider examples of how these requirements might be met in class.
In year 2, the plan will include developing a portfolio and connecting the Vision of a Graduate to the senior exploration project.
Committee member David Ragsdale shared his appreciation for the thoughtfulness and stages of the long-term plan.
M. J. Byrnes said she liked the flexibility and collaboration from students and staff. She said she could see creativity and imagination in good use.
Jenn Bryson asked what the student response had been so far to the presentations. Peters mentioned that students had been attentive and shown understanding of the concepts. She also said that the presentations she’d done had all been fun.
Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand then gave an overview of two memos related to the high school that were sent to the committee. The first regarded the New England Association of Schools and Colleges visit. Brand also thanked Peters for her ability to navigate operating a school in continually trying conditions.
The second memo pertained to a review of the high school program of studies and graduation requirements. Brand said that now seemed to be good timing for this kind of review.
Peters mentioned that the high school graduation requirements haven’t changed since 2007. While the coursework is changing, she said she’d like to look at what other schools are offering and consider adding those things into the program.
Brand explained that the first objective for the review would be to set expectations and expand opportunities for Wilmington students. He suggested looking first at what people want in a program, then at what number of staff would be required to offer those things.
From there, the district would make the necessary alignments. He said the tentative timeline is ambitious, but they would look to implement any agreed upon changes as soon as they can do so.
Two considerations that Byrnes offered were spatial issues with the high school and figuring out why Wilmington students are going to technical schools at such high rates.
Jay Samaha referenced the data provided to the committee that showed 50 percent of last year’s eighth graders moving to private or technical schools.
“If that number continues to go up, that’s going to have impacts on staffing here.”
He said the district should look at what things might be offered at technical schools that could reasonably be offered in Wilmington. One example he gave was computer science.
Bryson agreed with Samaha on considering more course or program offerings. She also suggested, seeing as the decision to go to a technical or private school is being made in eighth grade, that they consider how the high school is promoted to middle school students.
“I’m not sure we’re highlighting the curriculum before people get here,” she said.
Melissa Plowman also mentioned that looking at the middle school programming and culture would shed some light in this regard.
Jesse Fennelly said that some amount of student loss is natural, but there must be things Wilmington isn’t offering or doing to keep students at the high school. Ragsdale also agreed they should focus on what Wilmington can offer but doesn’t currently.
Byrnes reiterated how tech schools have an advantage with funding that enhances their programming, versus public schools having a budget process through the town.
Bryson said, “it’s an opportunity for us as a district to move forward.”
She also suggested that real community data related to this matter be collected instead of just relying on the assumptions of the committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.