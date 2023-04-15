WILMINGTON — On Monday night, the Select Board received presentations from Elderly Services Director Terri Marciello and Veterans Services Director Lou Cimaglia before they went through their communications and approved various requests.
Elderly Services Director Terri Marciello reported that programs are back in full swing at the Senior Center during the week, with over 100 seniors attending programs daily. She invited Case Manager Laura Pickett to speak to the recent programs for Alzheimer’s and dementia.
Pickett mentioned their series of programs focusing on Alzheimer’s and dementia from August through October of 2022 educating residents on things like warning signs of dementia and understanding dementia behaviors. These brought in 35-40 people each time. She said that she appreciated the chance to increase awareness of the senior center’s services.
Pickett also shared some upcoming events including a session on healthcare proxies and power of attorney on June 1 and a session on the dementia experience on June 6. These will address some of the physical and emotional hardships of those struggling with dementia.
There is also an ongoing caregiver’s support group that meets at the senior center, for which they had recently started up a volunteer program of support with home visits.
Marciello went on to name some of their popular activities such as wood carving and groups playing chess, cribbage, and cornhole. They are starting up a Civics 101 class and resuming Coffee with a Cop. The senior center had just concluded a tax program with volunteers from AARP to service residents. She invited anyone interested in being a home-delivered meal driver to reach out to the senior center.
Chair Judy O’Connell said that she looked forward to even further expansion of services with the new senior center being created.
Marciello replied that she was glad to provide intergenerational programming. She’s also looking for more connections for volunteering opportunities with Wilmington’s schools, not just at the high school. O’Connell told Marciello that they could come back at any time with more updates.
Veterans Services Director Lou Cimaglia informed the board about funding made available to the town to create a World War II memorial. Through discussion with Town Manager Jeff Hull and Director of Planning and Conservation Valerie Gingrich, Cimaglia said they identified a plan to restore the World War II memorial in front of the old town hall.
O’Connell commented that the board would be very supportive of this project and asked how they could do so.
Gary DePalma shared regret that the town hadn’t found a single piece of the original memorial.
O’Connell asked about the timeline for the project. Cimaglia answered that they had to spend the funding by the end of this current fiscal year. Hull added that they were looking at mechanisms in case they need to carry the funds forward beyond that.
The communications received that night included a letter to the Girl Scouts who visited at the last meeting and letters from police and fire, the MSBA, and the town manager. O’Connell wrote the response to the Girl Scouts answering their questions about the town seal and the American flag.
The police and fire chiefs jointly wrote to the board letting them know that $50,000 had been earmarked by the town’s legislative delegation for additional storage facilities. They were planning to set these two storage units up in the parking lot with a canopy in between.
MSBA designer selection panel member Karl Brown wrote to confirm that Dore + Whittier had been ranked first among the two designers for the Wildwood School MSBA process. They would next negotiate a fee and enter into a contract.
Hull also said in his own memo that an initial focus for the designer would be to gain an understanding of the current condition of the school, potential grade levels and locations for the new school, and whether it would be preferrable to expand or renovate an existing school. He said they needed to present a preferred approach to the MSBA by the end of the year.
The board then agreed to sign the proclamation for April 28 to be Arbor Day as part of Wilmington’s annual participation in Tree City USA.
The board voted in favor of allowing signs posting this year’s graduating seniors from the Tech on the town common, along with requests to use the town common for the 8th grade Moving On ceremony and the Recreation Department’s summer concert series.
They also agreed to issue the license for Sunday entertainment to Cushing Amusements for the 4th of July celebration and the library’s request to use the Swain Green for Intro to Disc Golf.
A request was made by Kevin Caira to recognize Indigenous Peoples’ Day on Aug. 9 which was approved. Lastly, they approved summer meeting dates for July 17 and August 14.
In public comment, resident Frank West mentioned the upcoming Wilmington Minutemen re-enaction on April 15 at 2 a.m. and asked for more information about the potential purchase of Sciarappa Farms. Hull replied that they would have more information at the Town Meeting but didn’t have it currently.
The meeting ended after the Salute to Service.
