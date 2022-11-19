WILMINGTON — During the School Committee meeting on Nov. 9, a presentation was provided giving updates on the middle school schedule review. The presentation was a combined effort from WMS Principal Jeanette Quirk and Assistant Superintendent Christine Elliott.
The goals for the review included gaining a greater understanding of best practices for middle school students and young adolescents and reviewing the school’s vision, mission, and benefits.
The data shared from the review found that the school’s tier 1 instruction isn’t meeting 80 percent of students’ needs in English/Language Arts, there are opportunity gaps when students are pulled for intervention, grades don’t match standardized performance measures, and the 8th grade has the highest absence rate and lowest sense of belonging in the Panorama data.
The root causes they found were that the middle school program and schedule lack standard curriculum for ELA and structure for intervention opportunities, and that the tier 1 instruction needs improvement.
Their identified ideal schedule would have time for intervention outside of class time and student advisory. They’d also like to complete a deep dive to make sure that instruction is at the level necessary to meet their standards and provide professional development on pedagogy and differentiation to embed social-emotional learning into the classroom. Priorities for scheduling will be increased student advisory, intervention time, additional time for ELA and reading, and time for educators to meet together.
School Committee member M. J. Byrnes asked how the lessons about schoolwide expectations are supported outside of advisory block. Quirk replied that they may be reinforced at assemblies, in the cafeteria, or through virtual PAWS recognizing students for good behavior.
Melissa Plowman asked if they would be looking at the offerings of other districts and gauging what courses Wilmington students and families might be interested in.
Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand assured the community that updating the schedule is normal, but it doesn’t mean that they’re starting fresh every time or getting rid of procedures that work.
Jay Samaha mentioned he was glad to see the priority of interventions that don’t pull students from class. He also shared that in his experience, he finds frequent meeting time for teachers to be transformative. Quirk noted that while there is time for teachers to plan together now, it’s not consistent across all teachers and departments.
David Ragsdale pointed out the lunch flexibility that was created during the time of increased social distancing at lunch time provided an opportunity to create an extra period. Quirk referred to this as a “COVID bonus.”
Ragsdale also proposed that they should examine what would cause differences between MCAS scores and grading. Chair Dr. Jenn Bryson suggested that grading could be a reason for the district’s retention issues.
Elliott mentioned other data that they already gathered might be more accurate than their MCAS data regarding students meeting standards. She said they would be hypothesizing whether a curriculum map for each grade and course would help with consistency and alignment.
Plowman asked about the accuracy of the i-Ready data. Elliott replied saying that they were using it for ELA and piloting it for math classes. With ELA, she described that they use the data to look for trends across all students to see which topics in the curriculum need to be retaught or introduced in advance.
“It’s exciting because we have tools, data, and information creating the opportunity for teachers to have conversations and adjusting schedules so that all of this can be meaningful and purposeful,” she said.
Quirk added that all of the middle school staff has been informed to look at the data and understand how to apply it in their classrooms.
Plowman also wondered whether extra reading time would also encompass writing time. Elliott responded saying that it would need to. She mentioned that ELA is writing and reading together, and that younger students in remote learning would have lost crucial writing time.
Ragsdale pointed out that the higher focus on relationships at the eighth-grade level is because of the increased need for social aspects and community ahead of a major transition.
Bryson lastly wanted to know if they would be thinking about school start times at the same time so that they can accommodate any necessary changes from that work. Brand said that the start time shift can happen regardless of the schedule, as the length of the school day will remain the same.
Quirk mentioned that their next steps would include an update at the committee’s next meeting with a finalized schedule to be brought in December.
