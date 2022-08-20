You could call it a beautiful love story, but the story of Larry Curtis and Carol Beaudoin is so much more.
Over 40 years ago, Carol, a nurse from Lowell, took on a new assignment. She came to Wilmington to work with a Vietnam veteran, Larry Curtis.
Larry had grown up on Andover Street. Our families were long-time friends and I first met Larry in Boy Scouts.
After a four-year hitch in the Navy, serving on an aircraft carrier off Vietnam, he came home and got married. He went to work as an apprentice electrician. Six months after his discharge, he fell off a roof and broke his neck. At age 23, Larry became a quadriplegic.
His family had a home built for him, a beautiful log cabin, fully wheelchair accessible. But things did not go well. His wife could not adapt to the situation and left. Larry was alone in his house.
A home-health agency arranged care for Larry, sending a nurse to care for him. Carol, an LPN, worked for that agency. When she arrived for her shift, she found the nurse from the prior shift loading things into her car — Larry’s things. Larry was in the house, unable to stop the theft. He was depressed and poorly cared for.
Carol reported the other nurse to the agency, and then she went to work.
Before long, the scraggly, long-haired veteran was well-cared-for, well-groomed, well-dressed and much happier. The log cabin was beautifully furnished. The plants and flowers that Carol grew were nearly as beautiful as her.
After Larry got a van, he was ready for some freedom. But he soon learned that while he could get out of the house, he couldn’t get into many buildings in town.
In 1980, a committee for handicapped affairs was formed in Wilmington. At the top of its list was a survey to establish numbers and needs of handicapped people in town.
Larry didn’t say much at first, but a year after the Wilmington Handicapped Affairs Committee started, he became chairman. Later, he and Carol worked to make it a commission, permanently a part of town government.
Larry and Carol became strong advocates for handicapped people, working with people and groups throughout the area. Larry took on the acronym DPLA for their work, the Disabled People’s Liberation Army.
The commission worked with town officials and businesses to provide handicapped access. When the ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) was passed in 1990, Wilmington had no problem meeting the requirements.
Larry’s sister moved to California. Larry and Carol went to visit and decided to move. They found a beautiful home on a hillside in Oceanside. It was a short roll down to the beach, and the California weather suited Larry well. Carol’s beautiful touch with plants made the home a garden showplace.
It is unusual for anyone to live a half-century as a quadriplegic. The fact that Larry is approaching that mark is testament to the care and love he received from Carol.
All love stories eventually evolve to another chapter. Carol Beaudoin died on Saturday after an eight-year battle with cancer. She was 75.
