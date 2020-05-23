WILMINGTON — Paul Malvone brought the heat to Guy Fireri’s Flavortown on the hit Food Network show “Guy’s Grocery Games.”
“Guy’s Grocery Games” is a television show, hosted by Guy Fieri, who is more famously known for his long running show “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives.”
“GGG” is aired on Food Network, and began on Oct. 20, 2013, and has a total of 256 episodes so far. Each features three chefs from around the United States competing in three rounds of challenges, with each challenge eliminating one of the competitors. The winner has the chance to earn $20,000.
Each challenge consists of gathering products in the supermarket, and preparing a dish in a specific category in under 30 minutes.
Paul Malvone, of Wilmington’s Boston Burger Company, was among the ranks in the episode “DDD-licious Burgers.”
Malvone competed among chefs such as Bret Shapiro (Paradise Valley Burger), Angela Kora (Ethos Bakery and Cafe), and Jeremy Spector (The Brindle Room). The episode premiered on Food Network on April 29, 2020, and the show can be found online on sites such as Hulu, Youtube TV, and Amazon Prime Video, as well as on demand on Verizon and Xfinity.
The Boston Burger Company was also featured on Guy Fieri’s “Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives.”
In an interview on the show, Malvone stated his motivation to win the competition. He stated that his daughter was soon to get her driver’s permit, and he wanted to use the money to give her a car that she can safely drive.
In the first round, contestants were told to make their restaurants’ “signature” burger, as well as fries. In under 30 minutes. Even more impressive, the only tools they were allowed to use were a grill lid and a pair of tongs.
Malvone rose to the challenge, using jalapeño, bacon, red onion, pickles and homemade dressing. He also made fries, as he was instructed to do during that challenge. These were loaded baked potato fries, twice baked and topped with sour cream, chives and more bacon. The burger he made is called the “Hot Mess” burger.
The next round had Malvone making an “Out of the box” burger with an “over the top side.” But, with a catch. Similar to another Food Network show, “Chopped,” competitors had to use two random ingredients in their dishes. After a game of “Musical Carts,” Malvone was given pizza dough and bacon jam.
Creatively, he used the dough and jam to make an “Outrageous State Fair Burger,” which he described as fried dough encapsulating a burger. Alongside, he made a batch of beer battered onion rings with mumbo sauce.
As Malvone was declared the winner, he was able to embark on a two minute scavenger hunt with clues around the aisles of the grocery store. Each clue he solved earned him $4,000. With Malvone solving four of the five clues, he earned $16,000.
Without a doubt, Paul Malvone took “Guy’s Grocery Games” by storm, and brought Wilmington pride to the popular show.
