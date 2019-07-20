WILMINGTON — Before Wilmington Accountant Mike Morris officially retired this past Friday, his coworkers at the Town Hall threw him a retirement party. Accounting Assistant Paula Barry, former Assistant Accountant Lorraine Hermann, and Assistant Finance Director Beth Lallemand put the party together to celebrate the end of Morris’ 32-year career serving the town.
According to Paula Barry, Morris started working for Wilmington in 1987. He previously was the Danvers Assistant Accountant before he transitioned into his role in Wilmington. Barry, Hermann, and Lallemand felt that Morris was well deserving of a celebration for his work, so they made phone calls, sent invitations, and arranged for food and favors for everyone invited.
100 people showed up on Monday, June 27 at the Shriner’s Auditorium in the Fez room. There, they celebrated with a cocktail hour and then ate a catered dinner from A. J.’s Kitchen. On the tables were sheets to fill out fun ideas for Morris to do during his retirement and pie pop favors from Pie Pops by Kay.
The night featured former Town Manager Michael Caira as emcee and presentations from Senator Bruce Tarr, State Representative David Robertson, and Town Manager Jeff Hull. Morris received two citations and a crystal apple with his name on it from the town. He was also recognized with a gift by Leah Talbot of the Massachusetts Municipal Auditors and Accountants’ Association.
Other Town Hall department heads shared funny stories they had of Morris.
“At the end, Michael’s wife and daughter spoke, and then he got up and said a few words,” Barry said.
In attendance, besides Michael’s family and town representatives, were current and former members of the Board of Selectmen, Finance Committee and other town officials. The party planning team also invited all of the town hall’s employees and department heads to attend.
While Barry had only worked with Morris for four years, she was glad to have the opportunity to put the evening together and share in celebrating all of his hard work.
