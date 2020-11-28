WILMINGTON — For this past election, Wilmington utilized Shriners Auditorium as the sole polling place for the first time. Although it is not likely Shriners will be used again, for social distancing will likely not be necessary again during a major election year, the general consensus among voters and election workers was that this year’s election process was a success.
“There was plenty of space for voters to social distance, and we had ample workers on staff to guide voters to their precincts,” said Town Clerk Christine Conway on this year’s procedure at Shriners. “We color coded the precincts so once we knew what precinct a voter was in, we told them what color sign to watch for as an additional aid to get them to the proper place. We had manned golf carts in the parking lot to assist voters to and from the door of the polling location, and inside we had rented motorized scooters and wheelchairs for those who needed some assistance getting around inside the large venue.”
This year, more than 11,400 early and mailed in ballots were cast and processed in Wilmington. Of this, roughly 6,000 were cast in person during the town’s early voting period, while the remaining 5,000 were mailed in.
In July, the Massachusetts State Legislature passed Chapter 115 of the Acts of 2020 in July 2020, in order to allow for the advanced processing of ballots. This meant that before election day, early and mail in ballots in Wilmington were able to be opened and deposited into the tabulating machines. The preprocessing was completed over the course of three days.
However, this process was utilized primarily to ease the process on election day itself, for results were not allowed to be run prior to 8 p.m. on election day. Consequently, results for advanced processed ballots were complete at roughly the same time as in person votes. The total results were completed by 9 p.m. on election day.
Reflecting back on this year’s election process, Conway credited the collaboration of many town departments as being instrumental in facilitating the town’s electoral process this year. In particular, she noted the work of the Recreation Department, the Public Buildings personnel, the DPW, the fire department, the police department, and the Town Manager among others.
She also expressed gratitude towards Wilmington residents that volunteered to serve as election workers, as well as the other staff members in the Town Clerk’s office. Through these combined efforts, Conway felt as though the election process was an overall success.
“I do believe we were as efficient and effective as we possibly could have been under the circumstances that presented themselves this year,” she said. “The election was safe, secure, fair and accurate. In the end, a clerk can ask for no more.”
