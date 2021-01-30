WILMINGTON — The Wilmington town election creeps ever closer, and election papers are beginning to be pulled.
As of this week, the first and only two election nomination papers that were pulled were for the two open School Committee seats.
Incumbents David Ragsdale and MJ Byrne, with their nomination papers now pulled, are officially running for re-election and are the only candidates in the race thus far.
The Wilmington Town Clerk, Christine R. Touma-Conway, Esq. was kind enough to provide the Town Crier with important dates for the upcoming election. According to the calendar:
The last day to submit nomination papers is on Friday, March 5.
Friday, March 19 will be the last day for the Registrars of Voters to complete signature certification.
Monday, March 22, will be the last day for candidates to withdraw their nomination, as the list of candidates will be posted.
Monday, April 5 will be the last day to register to vote in order to participate in this upcoming election.
Friday, April 16 will be the last day to post an election warrant.
And finally, Saturday, April 24 will be the annual town election, with polling stations open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
As a reminder, any citizen interested in running for the positions open on the School Committee, Wilmington Housing Authority, Board of Selectmen, Shawsheen Technical High School Committee, or Town Moderator should contact the Town Clerk for nomination papers.
As the days count down to the 24th of April, it is important to remember to stay informed on the candidates and on local happenings, and to register to vote if you have not done so already and are eligible to vote on April 24.
